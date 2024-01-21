Rebel Wilson, Harry Connick Jr. to host AACTA Awards

Rebel Wilson has been announced as the host of the AACTA Ceremony, while US crooner Harry Connick Jr. will host the Industry Awards.

Both events will be held at HOTA (Home of the Arts) on the Gold Coast, with the industry awards will be held first, on February 8, followed by the ceremony on February 10.

The industry awards will also include presenters Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan, Osamah Sami, Darren Gilshenan, Lincoln Lewis, Zoe Coombs Maar and Andrew Winter.

Connick Jr. will also present at the main ceremony, as well as Cate Blanchett, Ron Howard, Patrick Brammal and Harriet Dyer, Leah Purcell, Tom Gleeson, Melanie Bracewell and Tim McDonald, Julia Zemiro, Rove McManus and Grant Denyer.

The main ceremony will be broadcast on 10 at 7pm AEDT, February 10, while a ‘director’s cut’, featuring all awards will be available on Binge, Foxtel On-Demand and AACTA TV the next day.

Both AACTA presentations take place during the inaugural AACTA Festival, due to run over four days from February 8-11. Tickets are on sale.

The awards to presented at each event are below:

AACTA Industry Awards

Best Casting in Film presented by Casting Networks Best Casting in Television presented by Casting Networks Best Cinematography in a Documentary Best Cinematography in Film Best Cinematography in Television Best Costume Design in Film Best Costume Design in Television Best Direction in Drama or Comedy Best Direction in Nonfiction Television Best Documentary or Factual Program Best Editing in a Documentary Best Editing in Film presented by Spectrum Films Best Editing in Television Best Entertainment Program Best Hair and Makeup presented by HASK Best Indie Film Best Online Drama or Comedy Best Original Score in a Documentary Best Original Score in Film Best Original Score in Television Best Production Design in Film Best Production Design in Television Best Screenplay in Film Best Short Film Best Sound in a Documentary Best Sound in Film Best Sound in Television Best Visual Effects or Animation

AACTA Ceremony