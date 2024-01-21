ADVERTISEMENT

Rebel Wilson, Harry Connick Jr. to host AACTA Awards

Rebel Wilson at the 2022 AACTA Awards Presented (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for AFI); Harry Connick Jr. (Photo: Georgia Connick)

Rebel Wilson has been announced as the host of the AACTA Ceremony, while US crooner Harry Connick Jr. will host the Industry Awards.

Both events will be held at HOTA (Home of the Arts) on the Gold Coast, with the industry awards will be held first, on February 8, followed by the ceremony on February 10.

The industry awards will also include presenters Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan, Osamah Sami, Darren Gilshenan, Lincoln Lewis, Zoe Coombs Maar and Andrew Winter.

Connick Jr. will also present at the main ceremony, as well as Cate Blanchett, Ron Howard, Patrick Brammal and Harriet Dyer, Leah Purcell, Tom Gleeson, Melanie Bracewell and Tim McDonald, Julia Zemiro, Rove McManus and Grant Denyer.

The main ceremony will be broadcast on 10 at 7pm AEDT, February 10, while a ‘director’s cut’, featuring all awards will be available on Binge, Foxtel On-Demand and AACTA TV the next day.

Both AACTA presentations take place during the inaugural AACTA Festival, due to run over four days from February 8-11. Tickets are on sale.

The awards to presented at each event are below:

AACTA Industry Awards

Best Casting in Film presented by Casting Networks
Best Casting in Television presented by Casting Networks
Best Cinematography in a Documentary
Best Cinematography in Film
Best Cinematography in Television
Best Costume Design in Film
Best Costume Design in Television
Best Direction in Drama or Comedy
Best Direction in Nonfiction Television
Best Documentary or Factual Program
Best Editing in a Documentary
Best Editing in Film presented by Spectrum Films
Best Editing in Television
Best Entertainment Program
Best Hair and Makeup presented by HASK
Best Indie Film
Best Online Drama or Comedy
Best Original Score in a Documentary
Best Original Score in Film
Best Original Score in Television
Best Production Design in Film
Best Production Design in Television
Best Screenplay in Film
Best Short Film
Best Sound in a Documentary
Best Sound in Film
Best Sound in Television
Best Visual Effects or Animation

AACTA Ceremony

Best Acting in a Comedy 
Best Children’s Program
Best Comedy Performer presented by Network Ten
Best Direction in Film
Best Documentary
Best Drama Series
Best Factual Entertainment Program
Best Film
Best Lead Actor in a Drama presented by BINGE
Best Lead Actor in Film
Best Lead Actress in a Drama presented by BINGE
Best Lead Actress in Film
Best Lifestyle Program
Best Miniseries
Best Narrative Comedy Series
Best Reality Program
Best Screenplay in Television
Best Stand-Up Special
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama
Best Supporting Actor in Film
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama
Best Supporting Actress in Film