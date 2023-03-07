Red Digital Cinema has officially unveiled the V-RAPTOR 8K S35 and V-RATOR XL 8K S35 featuring its new S35 sensor.

The new 8K S35 sensor has the same cinema-quality sensor scan time as its 8K VV counterpart, which is twice as fast as previous generations while maintaining dynamic range with 16.5+ stops and coverage for Super 35mm lenses.

The V-RAPTOR XL 8K S35 also includes RED’s new integrated electronic ND system, allowing for precise control of density in 1/4, 1/3, and full stop increments, providing never before seen exposure and depth of field control.

Filmmakers now have even more choices when choosing the Super35mm format. V-RAPTOR 8K VV can capture Super35 in 6K, providing users with the flexibility of switching between Large Format and Super35, or the new V-RAPTOR 8K S35 for 8K resolution with all Super35mm glass. By capturing the full 35 megapixels of 8K compared to the 20 megapixels of 6K, filmmakers gain the immense flexibility of 8K image capture while in the Super35mm format.

The S35 V-RAPTOR systems are a solution for broadcast productions striving for more cinematic imagery in final delivery. The new 8K S35 sensor provides a shallower depth of field, slow-motion playback, and higher resolution in a format that supports the wide range of lenses required for live event coverage. Live 8K workflows using RED Connect — which is compatible with both V-RAPTOR and V-RAPTOR XL, allows for different framing to be pulled from a single camera position and controlled downstream for a more immersive production.

As with the VV versions of these two cameras, they are be available in pre-bundled packs, which allow customers to get shooting right away. The standard V-RAPTOR is available in both a Starter Pack and V-Lock and Gold Mount versions of a Production Pack, while the V-RAPTOR XL is available in both V-Lock and Gold Mount versions of the Production Pack.

The V-RAPTOR 8K S35 and V-RATOR XL 8K S35 are available for order today directly via red.com or through any of RED’s premium or authorized resellers.