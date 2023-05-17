Red Digital Cinema unveils Komodo-X

Red Digital Cinema has unveiled the newest addition to its Komodo line of small form-factor 6K global shutter sensor cameras for cinema: Komodo-X.

The device features a next-generation 6K S35 Global Shutter sensor, enhancing image performance with architecture improvements that allow for increased low-light performance and double the frame rates at 6K 80P and 4K 120P.

Other technical aspects include the 12G SDI, full-sized DC-IN, USB Type-C, and a phantom-powered locking audio connector. Further, an integrated 2.9” LCD allows for simplified control and image preview and there is the capability direct-mounted DSMC3 7” Touch LCD.

The new system also shares many features with the flagship DSMC3 lineup, including compatibility with CFexpress, an integrated micro-V-Lock power plate, and a reinforced RF lens mount.

The new micro V-lock power option allows for direct attachment of professional micro-V-Lock batteries without the need for adapters. Additional compatibility with the soon-to-be-released Red Pro I/O Module provides auxiliary power outputs and compatibility with full-sized batteries. The new module will be available when the production black version of Komodo-X launches in V-lock or Gold Mount versions.

Komodo-X also supports frame-accurate PTP synchronization or tri-level genlock sensor sync with the ability to offset on the fly to support multi-camera LED volume productions.

Red president Jarred Land said the Komodo-X was an exciting addition to the company’s camera line-up.

“With its global shutter, increased frame rates, and improved audio and power infrastructure, the Komodo-X is our new all-around workhorse that fills a much-needed gap in our lineup between the 6K Komodo and our mighty 8K V-Raptor,” he said.

