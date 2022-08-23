RED Digital Cinema has officially announced the availability of the V-RAPTOR XLTM 8K VV camera.

The V-RAPTOR XL leverages RED’s current flagship V-RAPTOR 8K VV + 6K S35 multi-format sensor inside of a large-scale, unified XL camera body, designed to support high-end television and motion picture productions.

Filmmakers are able to shoot 8K large format or 6K S35, with the sensor boasting the highest recorded dynamic range and cleanest shadow performance of any RED camera. The V-RAPTOR sensor scan time is 2x faster than any previous RED camera and lets users capture up to 600 fps at 2K.

The V-RAPTOR XL continues to feature RED’s proprietary REDCODE RAW codec, allowing cinematographers to capture 16-bit RAW, and leverage RED’s latest IPP2 workflow and colour management. As with the RED KOMODO 6K and standard V-RAPTOR system, V-RAPTOR XL will continue to use the updated and streamlined REDCODE® RAW settings (HQ, MQ, and LQ) to enhance the user experience with simplified format choices optimised for various shooting scenarios and needs.

The new XL system features an internal electronic ND system of 2 to 7 stops with precision control of 1/3 or 1/4 stop increments. It has dual-power options with both 14V and 26V battery compatibility, an interchangeable lens mount, wireless timecode, genlock, and camera control for remote and virtual production readiness. The XL incorporates a robust and integrated professional I/O array with front-facing 3G-SDI, 2-Pin 12V and 3-Pin 24V auxiliary power outputs, and a GIG-E connector for camera control and PTP synchronisation. The unified XL system packs all of the above into a 7.5”x 6.5” body.

Director Zack Snyder, currently shooting his latest film with the V-RAPTOR sensor, got an early look at the new XL system.

“The V-RAPTOR XL has everything we need,” he said.

“We already knew the V-RAPTOR sensor produces great images, but with the added features that come with the XL, we’re even more excited. The internal ND system has an amazing benefit to our production methodology. We’re shooting wide open all the time, so that is just vital. The XL is an amazing studio camera. With technology like this, there are no excuses left, now it’s on you.”

Additional features include intelligent focus options such as a phase-detect autofocus system. The XL also features a three-stage cooling system with thermoelectric heat exchanger designed to more effectively maintain sensor temperature in extreme environments. The new system also has continued wireless remote control via the free RED Control or the RED Control Pro apps.

“The XL is one of the most innovative cameras we’ve launched, and I’m excited to get it into filmmakers’ hands,” says Jarred Land, RED Digital Cinema president. “The XL builds off our mighty V-RAPTOR and adds more outputs, additional power flexibility and an incredible internal ND system. The entire RED team is so proud of the advancements this brings to cinematographers, and we can’t wait to see what they create.”

The standalone camera system, available in both V-Lock and Gold Mount options, is priced at $US39,500. The pre-bundled and ready-to-shoot Production Pack is $US49,995.

The Production Pack includes:

• V-RAPTOR XL camera system

• DSMC3 RED Touch 7.0” LCD Monitor with DSMC3 RMI Cable (18”) and Sunhood

• REDVOLT XL-V (or XL-G) Batteries RED Compact Dual V-Lock or Gold Mount Charger

• RED Pro CFexpress 2TB cards and card reader

• V-RAPTOR XL Top Handle with extensions

• V-RAPTOR XL Riser Plate

• V-RAPTOR XL Top and Bottom 15mm LWS rod support brackets

• DSMC3 RED 5-pin to Dual XLR adapter