Distributor Banijay Rights has confirmed further sales of Seven Network action drama RFDS to territories in Europe and the Middle East.

In deals negotiated across the Banijay Rights global sales team, the first season of RFDS has been acquired by Sky Italia, RTE in Ireland, M7 Group S.A. in the Czech Republic, and Slovakia, TV JOJ in Slovakia, and The Walt Disney Company in Africa and the Middle East.

It comes after previous sales of the drama to Channel 4 for More 4 in the UK, PBS in the US, TV4 in Sweden, SBS in Belgium, Talpa in the Netherlands, and TVNZ in New Zealand.

Produced by Endemol Shine Australia – a Banijay company – for 7 and 7plus, RFDS portrays the modern-day personnel of the Royal Flying Doctor Service, capturing the challenges for doctors, nurses, pilots, and support staff in conducting emergency rescue across some of the most inhospitable places in the country.

Last month Seven announced it had commissioned a second season of the series, with production to commence in 2023.

Writers Ian Meadows and Claire Phillips, who each worked on the first season, are returning with scripting underway. The series will be produced by Imogen Banks and Sara Richardson and executive produced by Julie McGauran for Seven.

Banijay Rights sales and acquisitions EVP for EMEA, Claire Jago, said the company was pleased to expand the global reach of the program.

“The re-commission of this powerful drama will once again chronicle the heroics and extra-ordinary stories of the doctors, nurses, and support staff who risk their lives to save others in Australia’s red heart,” she said.

“We are thrilled this series will continue to delight audiences across Europe and the Middle East.”