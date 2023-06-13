‘Riptide’ (First Look)

Fremantle Australia drama Riptide traces the life of newlywed single mum Alison (Jo Joyner) who marries the older and wealthier Sean (Peter O’Brien) and moves into a home by the ocean, along with her teenage daughter Hannah (Asher Yasbincek). But there’s tension, too. Sean’s adult son, Ethan (Benny Turland), is against the marriage.

Despite the obstacles, the happy couple are determined to navigate a future together, until tragedy strikes. Alison’s life is plunged into despair when her husband vanishes after a morning surf. Did he get caught in a dangerous riptide – or is there more to his disappearance than meets the eye?

The cast also includes Ciarán Griffiths, David Berry, Ally Fowler, Yazeed Daher, and newcomer Benjamin Samaddar.

Riptide is created, written, and produced by Jason Herbison, and directed by Scott Major with writing from Margaret Wilson, Anthony Ellis, and Natalie Mandel. Michala Banas was the intimacy coordinator.

The four-part series has received financial investment from Vicscreen. Fremantle will distribute internationally.

Riptide will premiere Wednesday, June 28 at 8.40pm on 10 and 10 Play.