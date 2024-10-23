Rising Flood: Actress Georgia Flood ready for next steps after navigating ‘Nautilus’, ‘Apples Never Fall’

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

If Georgia Flood has learned anything from the setbacks of the past few years, it’s to be patient and not carry expectations.

The actress’s last three projects – Blacklight, Apples Never Fall, and Nautilus – have faced varying levels of disruption from COVID-19 and the US actor and writer strikes, leading to new protocols, delays, hiatuses, and even limbo.