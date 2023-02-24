Digital strategist Rita Arrigo and Google Australia’s head of research Grace Chung are among an early line-up of speakers for Screen Forever 37, which will feature a deep dive into digital disruption and explore how creatives can leverage future technologies.

With predictive AI software already helping to develop stories and scripts, Arrigo will provide a fresh perspective on the potential and challenges of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the industry, while Chung and other digital experts will examine the latest developments in AI script writing tools, how AI is transforming the creative process, and the ethics surrounding its use.

Delegates will also have the opportunity to hear from co-founder and CEO of culture-tech company Othelia, Kate Armstrong-Smith, who will take part in an interactive panel providing insights, case studies, and discussions for anyone interested in the future of AI in the entertainment industry.

Other speakers confirmed for the event include MIDiA executive vice president and research director Tim Mulligan, who will form part of a panel exploring the factors that lead to the increasing demand for content across streaming services, and whether this ‘streaming bubble’ is about to burst.

Elsewhere, showrunner of ABC’s star-studded series Stateless, Elise McCredie is set to be part of a session about how writers are weaving issues, such as the environment, sexuality, racism, and more into stories to highlight awareness without imposing opinions.

Undertaking an exploration of what accessibility really means in the context of production for producers, crews, cast and audience will be freelance producer Stephanie Dower, the 2023 SPA Leadership Diversity Mentorship Participant, in a session that is also going to feature Australian Paralympian Paul Nunnari and 2022 SPA Ones To Watch program participant Chanel Bowen.

The full Screen Forever 37 program, due for release in late March, is also set to feature discussions on issues, such as crew shortages, sustainability, and inclusion.

Screen Forever 37 will take place May 3-5 on the Gold Coast, followed by an online global market on May 9-10.