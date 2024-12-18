Robert Connolly: how the AFL can inspire a box office boost for local films

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Veteran Australian filmmaker Robert Connolly says the local industry can learn important marketing lessons from Australian rules football.

He recalled how the St Kilda team turned up to his daughter’s pre-school the day after being thrashed – an experience which helped cement her love of the game over the next 15 years.

“That happened because the AFL had a policy, and a structured policy, of outreach. And I think if I was to be critical of the industry I’m part of, we’re just not great at it...