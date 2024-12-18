Robert Connolly and Benjamin Zeccola at the AIMC.
Robert Connolly: how the AFL can inspire a box office boost for local films

Veteran Australian filmmaker Robert Connolly says the local industry can learn important marketing lessons from Australian rules football.

He recalled how the St Kilda team turned up to his daughter’s pre-school the day after being thrashed – an experience which helped cement her love of the game over the next 15 years.

“That happened because the AFL had a policy, and a structured policy, of outreach. And I think if I was to be critical of the industry I’m part of, we’re just not great at it...