SA Government adds $2m to ABC SAFC Content Pipeline Fund

The South Australian government has boosted funding for its ABC SAFC Content Pipeline Fund, which has supported several local TV productions including Ladies in Black in its first year.

The fund was initially launched last year with $5.2 million over three years, which has now been increased to $7.2 million. The extra funding was provided by the state government, the ABC, and the federal government, while the initial three-year term has also been extended.

The SAFC said the fund had already supported 328 South Australian screen industry jobs across six ABC productions in the state since February 2023. This had injected an estimated $21.8 million into the state’s economy.

Several states have announced extra support for the screen sector in their 2023-24 budget announcements including Victoria and Tasmania, while WA is in the throes of building a new $233.5 million studio. Meanwhile, Screen Queensland opened its new Cairns studio facility in April.

The ABC SAFC Content Pipeline Fund has already supported productions including: