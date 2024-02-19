SAE Creative Media given University College status

SAE Creative Media Institute has received University College accreditation from the Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency.

Established in July 2021 following reforms to the categorisation of Australian higher education providers, the University College category is designed to recognise the quality and scholarship of self-accrediting independent providers.

SAE, which has six campuses across five states and one transnational campus in Dubai, is the seventh institute to receive the status but the first in the field of creative media.

CEO Joseph Anthonysz said being included in the category reflected an ongoing commitment to sustained educational quality and excellence.

“Since it was founded in 1976, SAE has had an unblemished regulatory history, including 20 years as an Australian Higher Education Provider,” he said.

“It has grown to be one of Australia’s largest independent providers, and, as a University College, is now recognised as one of the best.”

SAE Australasia general manager Luke McMillan said SAE has always been guided by a student-first ethos and would continue that focus.

“At SAE we pride ourselves on providing a learning environment where individuals from all backgrounds can explore and develop their creative talents,” he said.

“Our students’ best interests are at the core of everything we do, and our elevation to University College status only strengthens that, now and into the future.”