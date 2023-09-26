PerthNow, SAE launch Best Australian Short Film Competition

Filmmakers across the country will have the chance to compete for a share of $75,500 as part of a new short film competition launched last week.

Established by PerthNow, in partnership with SAE Creative Media Institute, the Best Australian Short Film Competition invites both emerging and established filmmakers nationwide to submit their original short films for the chance to share in the prize pool, currently the richest in the country.

The competition offers a cash first prize of $30,000, as well as scholarship opportunities, with selected films also screening on the PerthNow website.

Competition submissions will be assessed by a panel, after which shortlisted films will be judged by a Grand Prize Jury comprising actor Mark Coles Smith, director, writer and producer, Nel Minchin, filmmaker Zak Hilditch, and award-winning playwright and actor, Kirsty Marillier.

This initiative is supported by Seven Perth, Screenwest, and The Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries.

West Australian Newspapers editor-in-chief, Anthony De Ceglie, said the publication was proud to be part of an initiative that supported the local film industry.

“This competition is more than a chance to win substantial cash prizes; it’s an opportunity for filmmakers to share their stories with a wider audience, to celebrate the power of storytelling through the art of short films, and to serve as a stepping-stone for emerging talents,” he said.

SAE general manager Luke McMillan said SAE would offer a $10,000 scholarship for a Bachelor’s degree in animation or film as part of the competition.

“In recent times, we’ve witnessed remarkable growth within the Australian film sector,” he said.

“As leaders in creative media education, this expansion has opened doors for our students to craft compelling content that sparks profound discussions and paves the way for successful careers in the industry.”

Screenwest CEO Rikki Lea Bestall said the competition came at an exciting time for the sector.

“Short films have the ability to serve as incredible calling cards, provide skills development opportunities, and tell imaginative, powerful stories,” she said.

“We look forward to seeing the competition’s judging panel uncover more filmmaking talent.”

The Best Australian Short Film Competition accepts Australian-made short film entries across all fiction and non-fiction film genres, produced from July 1, 2022. Films submitted must be no longer than 10 minutes, inclusive of credits. Find out more information here.