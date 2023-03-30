SBS thriller series Safe Home follows Phoebe (Aisha Dee), a twenty-something professional who leaves her job at a prominent law firm to work at a struggling family violence legal centre.

As interconnecting stories unfold, relationships are tested and the pressure mounts to save the centre. With so much at stake, Phoebe must navigate a path that isn’t always clear – and people aren’t always as they appear.

The cast also includes Mabel Li, Virginia Gay, Thomas Cocquerel, Antonia Prebble, Hal Cumpston, Chenoa Deemal, David Roberts, Janet Andrewartha, Mark Mitchinson, Tegan Stimson, Katlyn Wong, Nicholas Burton, and Yuchen Wang.

Created by Anna Barnes, who wrote the four episodes alongside Jean Tong and Michelle Law, Safe Home is the first project to be produced under Imogen Banks’ Kindling Pictures, with Emelyne Palmer co-producing and Stevie Cruz-Martin directing.

All four episodes of Safe Home will be available to stream on SBS On Demand from Thursday, May 11, at which time the first two episodes will premiere on SBS at 8.30pm. Episodes three and four will premiere on SBS on Thursday, May 18 at 8.30pm.

Safe Home resources will also be delivered to secondary school teachers via SBS Learn to students develop media literacy and critical thinking skills about news reporting on family violence. These engaging resources will use practical classroom activities to unpack the importance of accuracy, respectful language, trusted sources of information, and deciphering texts.