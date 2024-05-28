Sally-Anne Upton, Stephen Phillips confirmed for Danny and Michael Philippou’s ‘Bring Her Back’

Aussies Sally-Anne Upton, Stephen Phillips, Jonah Wren-Phillips, and newcomer Sora Wong will reportedly join Brits Sally Hawkins and Billy Barratt in the cast for Danny and Michael Philippou’s sophomore film Bring Her Back, due to begin production in the coming months.

The project reunites the brothers with Talk To Me producers Causeway Films’ Samantha Jennings and Kristina Ceyton, along with A24, who are keeping plot details under wraps.

Upton is best known for her role as Lucy Gambaro and has since featured in Savage River, Crazy Fun Park, and Neighbours. Phillips, who has also appeared in Neighbours, previously starred in Tristan Barr’s Melbourne-shot horror Subject.

While details of the upcoming shoot are sparse, Jennings has confirmed to IF the creative team for the production includes cinematographer Aaron McLisky, line producer Carly Maple, editor Geoff Lamb, sound designer Emma Bortignon, production designer Vanessa Cerne, casting director Nikki Barrett, costume designer Anna Cahill, hair and make-up artist Rebecca Buratto, composer Cornel Wilzcek, and prosthetics artists Larry Van Duyhoven and Meg Effects.

Stephen Phillips

There is plenty of anticipation for the brothers’ follow-up to Talk To Me, which has taken in more than USD$90 million globally since its release last year, while also dominating February’s AACTA Awards with eight gongs.

A24, who secured international rights to Talk To Me in a reported seven-figure deal following the film’s international premiere at Sundance, announced plans for a sequel in August last year.

However, it is not yet known when or how that project will move forward, with Talk To Me star Sophie Wilde admitting to Total Film last week that she didn’t know if she would be back.

“I feel like it’s still a bit hush hush because I mean, the boys [filmmakers Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou], they’re such workaholics,” she said.

“I know they’re focusing on a bunch of other projects that they’re doing at the moment. So I don’t know, it’s all up in the air.”