SAM Content inks output deal with France’s ZED

Sally Aitken and Aline Jacque’s SAM Content has struck an output deal with French production and distribution company ZED, with the aim to maximise opportunities for global co-production.

Projects on the slate include Atomic Paradise, an epic untold pop cultural story during the nuclear testing era in the Pacific; Terra Futura, a bold reimagining of the earth without humans, using CGI and animation; and No Sex Required (working title), a series about the booming global fertility industry and profitable business of making babies.

The deal aims to take advantage of both French and Australian funding opportunities, including both state and federal tax offsets, in order to maximise budgets. Further, two companies intend to explore new narratives and storytelling formats that resonate with global audiences, and to also ladder up Australian creative talent.

The pact builds on past collaborations between Aikten, Jacques and producer Christine Le Goff from ZED, which include projects Living Universe and Seduction in the City (Au Bonheur des Dames), the latter of which received the Grand Jury prize from the Academy of Commercial Sciences last year for its enduring legacy.

Having officially launched SAM Content with Jacques in September last year, Aitken said the partnership with ZED would propel the company forward into a “new realm”.

“It’s a powerful relationship built on existing trust and understanding. And of course, the inherent thrill of holding hands across the globe making resonant stories for our world,” she said.

ZED CEO Manual Catteau said the company understood the unique opportunities that working with Australia could present.

“In an industry where collaboration is key, our relationship with SAM Content cements our long-standing respect for Australian producers, particularly Aline Jacques with whom we have enjoyed several successful productions over the last decade,” he said.

“Co-production requires very specific skills and know-how, that both our companies have. Success is always tied to understanding coproducing’s complex mechanisms which few know how to handle, together we have this in store.”