Sam Rechner, Kartanya Maynard enter the fray for ‘Heartbreak High’ season two

Tasmanian performer Kartanya Maynard and cast member of Steven Spieberg’s The Fabelmans, Sam Rechner, have been added to the roll for the second season of Heartbreak High, as filming continues in Sydney.

Maynard will take on the role of Zoe Clarke, an opinionated celibacy advocate who, along with her gang of Puriteens, threatens to bring down the SLT class from within, while Rechner plays Rowan Callaghan, an unassuming country boy with a dry wit and a passion for classic cinema who finds himself thrown headfirst into an epic love triangle.

They join returning cast members Ayesha Madon, Chloé Hayden, and Thomas Weatherall, as well as James Majoos, Asher Yasbincek, Will McDonald, Gemma Chua-Tran, Sherry-Lee Watson, Bryn Chapman Parish, Josh Heuston, Brodie Townsend, Chika Ikogwe, and Rachel House.

According to the synopsis for season two, the “heroes are back for a second term — threesomes, chlamydia, and burning cars a distant memory — it seems possible that everyone’s done a bit of growing up over the Term 1 holidays…”

Once again produced by Fremantle Australia and NewBe, the new episodes are being directed by Gracie Otto, Neil Sharma, Adam Murfet, and Jessie Oldfield, with Keir Wilkins, Marieke Hardy, Jean Tong, Thomas Wilson White, Sara Khan, Megan Palinkas, and series creator Hannah Carroll Chapman writing the scripts.

Chapman also co-executive produces, working alongside executive producer Carly Heaton and producer Sarah Freeman.

The eight-part first season earned top ten status in more than 43 territories, including the US, Europe, Africa, and Asia, and was well received on video platform TikTok, where #heartbreakhigh has amassed over 300 million views.

At the time of writing, the creative team for season two is still under wraps but is expected to be revealed shortly.