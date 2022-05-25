SBS news and current affairs program The Feed is set to become digital-only, as the broadcaster turns its focus toward long-form factual series.

The news that the long-running program will no longer be shown on Tuesday nights coincided with the announcement that members of its creative team will form a special documentary unit to produce titles in a similar vein to last year’s Framed.

Presented by the host of The Feed, Marc Fennell, the deep dive into the theft of a Picasso at the National Gallery of Victoria in the 1980s was SBS On Demand’s most successful digital original commission.

The new specialist documentary unit will be overseen by managing editor of current affairs, Lanneke Hargreaves, and produce two documentary series during 2022/23, both to be fronted by Fennell.

The Walkley Award-winning journalist said the unit included some of the “most talented, young, diverse journalists and filmmakers” he’d ever worked with.

“Building off the success of Framed, I can’t wait to start digging into new unique stories that only SBS can tell,” he said.

Hargreaves said she was pleased Fennell would carry the focus of the unit.

“Marc Fennell has been the face of The Feed for nine years and we are pleased he will still be front and centre as we create this specialist documentary unit, producing more Australian stories told in a unique and engaging way for audiences,” she said.

The final episode of The Feed will air on June 28, with short-form original stories, explainers, and comedy to appear under the title on digital platforms thereafter.

SBS News and Current Affairs director Mandi Wicks was confident the program’s legacy would be preserved in the new format.

“The Feed has undergone several iterations since its inception in 2013, always delivering unique and distinctive stories for a younger audience,” she said.

“Its content performs well on digital platforms, and we are looking forward to putting more focus on crafting content for these audiences.”

SBS will be making further announcements about its upcoming documentary series later in the year.