Christmas has come early for 19 feature films, 11 television dramas, and two online projects, which will collectively share $1.2 million of Screen Australia development funding.

Of the 19 projects supported through the Generate Fund and 13 through the Premium Fund, there is Moja Vesna writer/director Sara Kern’s new feature A Way Away, children’s sci-fi animated series Combatoms, and series Just Chidi Things from writer/producer/actor Chika Ikogwe, producer Ana Tiwary and executive producer Rose Byrne.

Screen Australia head of development Louise Gough said the slate incorporated a distinctive mix of projects intended to serve a range of audiences and markets.

“We are proud to support creatives as they expand their body of work across a range of platforms and formats,” she said.

“This includes debut feature films from Jack Dowdell, a 2019 Developing the Developer recipient, and writer/director Bradley Slabe, who created the award-winning short film Lost & Found.”

Screen Australia’s head of online Lee Naimo said the agency loved seeing online creators taking advantage of the opportunities it provided to incorporate development into their project plans.

“It’s great that the creative team behind the hugely-popular TikTok and YouTube series The Formal will no doubt be growing their already enthusiastic following with new series Kick It, as well as Nicholas Colla and Nicolette Minster from Deadbeat Ends Meet teaming up with emerging creators,” he said.

“We encourage more online creators to talk to us early about Screen Australia’s development support.”

The funding announcement comes after Screen Australia welcomed Tanya Mukerjee as a development executive last month. Mukerjee previously worked in the corporate sector as a diversity, equity, and inclusion lead at BBC Television in London as a diversity & inclusion specialist, executive manager at creative diversity network. She has also previously worked as a script editor on programs such as Fireflies, and in script roles on Water Rats and McLeod’s Daughters.

The funded projects are as follows:

Features

Premium

The Saviour (working title)

Linda Rachel Royal

Genre: drama, historical fiction

Writers: Nicholas Lathouris, Linda Royal

Co-writer: Joshua Lundberg

Producers: David Lipman, Linda Royal

Synopsis: When a rudderless young woman discovers that her traumatised family has lied to her about her heritage, she is desperate for them to reconnect with the past and travel to Japan to celebrate the stranger who saved their lives during the Holocaust, so they can live despite the fear of persecution. What starts out as a singular mission becomes a rich and complex journey of emotional and cultural connections, reunions, and choosing love and life.

The Ghan

Triptych Pictures Pty Ltd

Genre: comedy, drama

Director: Jeremy Sims

Writers: Joanna Murray-Smith, Emma Jensen

Producers: Julie Byrne, Kristian Moliere

Synopsis: For this group of travellers, the trip of a lifetime aboard the iconic train The Ghan – a transcontinental odyssey across Australia, from the southern ocean, through the red centre to the tropical north – becomes a journey of personal transformation as they let go of their old identities and, through conflict and laughter, discover brave new versions of themselves more suited for the journey that lies ahead.

Paradise

Aquarius Films

Genre: Drama

Directors: Phoenix Raei, Rhys Graham

Writers: Abdul Karim Hekmat, Roger Monk

Producers: Angie Fielder, Polly Staniford, Osamah Sami

Synopsis: Paradise is the true, devastatingly beautiful love story of two young men who meet in offshore detention on Nauru after fleeing persecution. Met with similar hostilities to those they fled in Iran, and facing harsh Australian immigration laws, their epic story is akin to the greatest triumphs in Persian poetry. Fighting for their lives, forced into impossible choices, their story builds to a finale that is a testament to the great power of love.

Square the Circle

Carver Films Pty Ltd

Genre: Drama, crime, heist

Director: Ana Kokkinos

Writer: Jessica Redenbach

Producers: Sarah Shaw, Anna McLeish, Ana Kokkinos

Synopsis: Three women – a career criminal, an ambitious cop, and a daring teenage runaway – are drawn into a dangerous game of high-stakes heists and subterfuge that threatens to destroy them all.

The Choke

Roadshow Rough Diamond

Genre: Drama

Director: Claudia Karvan

Writer: Sofie Laguna

Producer: John Edwards

Executive producer: Dan Edwards

Synopsis: 10-year-old Justine Lee lives in a dangerous world of male violence in the rural underclass on the beautiful banks of the Murray River. Against the odds, she triumphs.

Skippy

Southern Light Global Entertainment PTY LTD

Genre: Comedy, family, animation

Writers: Mark Sherrifs, Boori Monte Pryor

Producers: Timothy White, Nicholas McCallum

Script Consultants: Lark Lee, Georgia White

Synopsis: Skippy the bush kangaroo and her best friend, 15-year-old Sonny, agree to act as guides for a Korean teenage band stranded in the outback. In the process they must outsmart some shady locals.

Most Admired Woman

Aquarius Films & Decade Films

Genre: Drama

Writer: Becca Johnstone

Producers: Angie Fielder, Polly Staniford, Ray Quint, Andrew Handelsmann

Synopsis: As waves of polio epidemics sweep the world, a fiery bush nurse travels to America with her revolutionary treatment. Scoffed at by the medical fraternity, Sister Kenny fights tooth and nail for her methods to be accepted, only to lose sight of a battle much closer to home.

Generate

First Light

Majella Productions

Genre: Drama

Writer/Director: James J Robinson

Producers: Gabrielle Pearson, Jane Pe Aguirre, Joey Romero

Synopsis: After dedicating her life to a crumbling convent in the mountains above the Philippines, an elderly nun has her faith uprooted when she witnesses the brutal death of a young construction worker.

Take My Hand

Invisible Republic Pty Ltd

Genre: Drama, Comedy

Director: Jack Dowdell

Writers: Dean Nash, Jack Dowdell

Producer: Michael Wrenn

Synopsis: Noah, a newly married young professional with Cerebral Palsy is building a life with his wife, Libby. Noah is in advertising and is offered a dream promotion, the only catch is the requirement to play the ‘disability card’ and take advantage of the disabled community he’s always kept himself apart from. This forces him to reconnect with his old university roommate and disabled community activist Toby and his outspoken social media influencer girlfriend, Sonja. As a result, Noah has to reconcile his own feelings and prejudices to other disabled people and face up to himself.

Owner’s Manual: Operation and Maintenance of the Human Body

Bradley Slabe

Genre: Comedy, Family, Adventure

Writer/Director: Bradley Slabe

Synopsis: A girl with anxiety rushes to fix herself when she’s sucked into her own body, which is a series of clumsily-managed power plants… still under construction.

Omar and Dawn

James Elazzi

Genre: Drama

Writer/Director: James Elazzi

Producer: Andrew Arbuthnot

Executive producer: Lisa Shaunessy

Synopsis: Omar, a young gay Lebanese Australian, determined not to return to dangerous sex work and life on the streets, is given one last chance in foster care with an older woman, which challenges and changes their lives forever.

A Way Away

Sweetshop And Green

Genre: Drama

Writer/Director: Sara Kern

Producer: Gal Greenspan

Synopsis: 11-year-old Rana is determined to take care of her family following her mother’s injury, in an effort to keep an abusive uncle out of their lives.

Love Is Not a Verb

Northern Pictures Pty Ltd

Genre: romantic comedy

Writer: Rebecca Sommi Fisher

Executive producer: Catherine Nebauer

Development producer: Darren Ashton

Synopsis: Thomas Carrington, a young man on the autism spectrum is heartbroken when the girl of ‘his dreams’ ends their relationship. Believing that love is a formula that he can solve, and with the help of an eccentric young woman, he embarks on a mission to win her back. He discovers that sometimes you need to let go of rigid ideals to find true happiness.

Scorpio

Majella

Genre: comedy, drama

Writer: Allanah Avalon

Producers: Allanah Avalon, Gabrielle Pearson

Synopsis: Between sex work, Orthodox Russians, and a rising Melbourne property market, the twenty-something-year-old Scorpio has a few balls to juggle. To make matters worse, she finds herself pulled in multiple directions; trying to honour the old world Russian values set by her family, while embracing sex, love, and lesbianism for all they’re worth. What results is an irreconcilable cocktail ready to explode in her face, revealing to those around her that there’s more to Scorpio than they know. A comedy/drama, Scorpio traces one young woman’s experience dealing with family expectation, and the lies one must keep in order to sustain a double life.

One Hundred Days

Michelle Law

Genre Drama, Horror, Thriller, Psychological

Director Corrie Chen

Writer Michelle Law

Synopsis Based on the critically acclaimed novel by Alice Pung, One Hundred Days is a psychological drama/thriller about motherhood, autonomy, and the frightening singlemindedness of those desperate to protect their loved ones… at any cost.

Hel

Jorrden Daley

Genre: Horror, Thriller, Physchological

Writer: Jorrden Daley

Producer: Jessica Carrera

Synopsis: A devout young woman turns to solitary confinement to surrender her life to God, but instead of Salvation, she finds herself in Hell.

Television

Premium

End Of.

Werner Film Productions

Genre: Drama, Comedy

Director: Alethea Jones

Writer: Ash Flanders

Producer Joanna Werner

Script Editor Cléa Frost

Synopsis After taking a job as a legal transcriptionist, a failing performer fights a losing battle with the transcript of his own life.

The Cailleach

Babadook Pty Ltd

Genre: Horror

Director: Jennifer Kent

Writers: Jennifer Kent, Lynne Vincent McCarthy

Synopsis: In 1740’s rural Ireland, the already hard lives of an elder healer and her daughter are irrevocably changed when a terrifying host of creatures begin to feed on the broken souls of their poor and remote farming community.

Combatoms

Big Serious Studios Pty Ltd

Genre Family, Sci-fi, Action adventure

Creator Charlotte Rose Hamlyn

Director David Peers

Writers Charlotte Rose Hamlyn, John Armstrong

Producer Katrina Peers

Synopsis When a group of kids discover super powered creatures (Combatoms) in their small town, they must race to harness their amazing abilities before a ruthless corporation can exploit them to reshape the world.

The Subjugate

Aquarius Films

Genre: Thriller, Science fiction

Writer: Becca Johnstone

Producers: Angie Fielder, Polly Staniford

Synopsis: A near-future, dystopian, sci-fi crime thriller, where two homicide detectives hunt a serial killer in a small-town religious community that has been rehabilitating surgically reformed murderers.

Have I Said Too Much

Hardy White Pictures Pty Ltd

Genre: Drama

Creator: Amy Molloy

Director: Erin White

Writers: Erin White, Michelle Hardy, Amy Molloy

Producer: Michelle Hardy

Executive Producers: Ian Collie, Rob Gibson

Synopsis: A window into life after oversharing, Have I Said Too Much? is a half-hour drama series that follows UK journalist, Amy Murphy (25) as she rebuilds her life in Australia after her controversial memoir about being widowed at a young age makes headlines around the world for the unconventional way she tried to move on. Inspired by a true story, and the memoir Wife, Interrupted by Amy Molloy.

Generate

Summer Of Evil

Orange Entertainment Co

Genre: Horror, Fantasy

Writer: Michael Hudson

Producers: Michael Hudson, Stephanie Westwood, Diya Eid

Synopsis: An unlikely gang of youths venture on a terrifying quest deep in the bush to save the adults of their small community from a supernatural threat that has enslaved them. On their journey, they’ll also discover that the spooky Dreamtime stories they were told as kids aren’t just stories.

Gorgeous

Chips & Gravy Films

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Writers: Alexandra Keddie, Gemma Bird Matheson

Producers: Alexandra Keddie, Gemma Bird Matheson

Script Consultant: Jane Allen

Story Consultant: Jada Alberts

Synopsis: Off the back of a career-defining story, journalist Charlotte Barber returns home to Launceston, Tasmania to make a podcast; a ‘then and now’ piece juxtaposing the current 2017 Marriage Equality vote with the unsolved murder of her girlfriend’s mother 20 years earlier when homosexuality was still criminalised. As she conducts her investigations, Charlotte’s personal connection to the story becomes intertwined with her own need to confront the shame she’s held around her sexuality.

Just Chidi Things

Chika Ikogwe

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Writer: Chika Ikogwe

Producers: Chika Ikogwe, Ana Tiwary

Executive producer: Rose Byrne

Script editor: Alexandra Cullen

Synopsis: After people pleasing Chidi is suspended from med school, she does whatever it takes to avoid disappointing her Nigerian parents. She thinks everything’s under control, but nosy Aunty Janice has other plans.

Bhang Bhang

Every Cloud Productions 2

Genre: Mystery, Dark Comedy, Crime, Magical Realism

Creator: Meleesha Bardolia

Writers: Meleesha Bardolia, Marieke Hardy, Hannah Samuel

Executive Producers: Mike Jones, Drew Grove

Synopsis: When an Indian-Australian detective, Celeste Pritchard, investigates a high-stakes Bollywood film crime plot at a luxurious Melbourne hotel, she is forced to confront a case she herself may have caused and is thrown into a colourful, dangerous, and morally ambiguous new world.

Displaced

Jem Splitter

Genre: Comedy, Science fiction

Director: Molly Daniels

Writers: Jem Splitter, Molly Daniels

Producers: Jem Splitter, Malachy Cole

Synopsis: A depressed physicist accidentally strands herself in the year 2000 and decides to mentor her own younger self, underestimating what a handful she was as a teenager.

Placed

Ambience Entertainment PTY Limited

Genre Drama

Director: Partho Sen-Gupta

Writers: Partho Sen-Gupta, Cathy Strickland

Producers: Monica O’Brien, Megan Hutt, Faith Martin

Synopsis: What happens when bureaucracy grates up against the complex realities of people’s lives? Through the eyes of a Case Worker, the series lifts the lid on the high stakes and emotionally charged world of foster care, where the devastation of separation and the hope of reconciliation swing on a pendulum of entangled emotions.

Online

Deadbeat Ends Meet

LateNite Films Pty Ltd

Genre: Animated Comedy

Creator: Evie Hilliar

Writers: Evie Hilliar, Nicolette Minster, Mike Greaney, Holly Tosi

Producer: Nicholas Colla

Synopsis: Deadbeat Ends Meet is an animated sitcom that follows housemates Milo (a frilled-neck lizard) and Indy (a dingo) as they reckon with the cost of living in the gig economy.

Kick It

SLAG Productions P/L

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Sport

Directors: Monique Terry, Abby Gallaway

Writers: Monique Terry, Hannah-Rae Meegan, Abby Gallaway

Producers: Monique Terry, Hannah-Rae Meegan, Linus Gibson

Co-producer: Dana Bradshaw

Synopsis: Cameron’s attempt to nab the local women’s AFL championship is threatened by newcomer, Angie, and when sweaty tension rises both on and off the field, Cameron must decide whether to play with her heart or her head.