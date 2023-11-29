Screen Australia announces $1.7 million of production funding for seven documentaries

An exploration into the deepest freshwater cave in the world and a snapshot of rugby league and women’s sport in Australia are among the subjects of seven documentaries that will share in over $1.7 million of production funding from Screen Australia.

The agency is set to fund three documentaries through the Commissioned Program and four projects through the Producer Program. They include Deeper, which follows Thai Cave Rescue divers Richard Harris and Craig Challen on their fascinating exploration of the deepest freshwater cave in the world; NITV feature Skin in the Game which dives into the highly-contested world of rugby league and women’s sport in Australia; and Floodland, which documents Australia’s most flood-prone postcode of Lismore and the aftermath of the 2022 floods.

Screen Australia head of documentary Alex West said Screen Australia was proud to be supporting such talented creatives.

“From exploring the natural phenomena and the power of Mother Nature to the complexity of our minds and bodies, this diverse collection of documentaries is not to be missed,” he said.

The Commissioned Program projects are:

Osher Günsberg: My Journey Beyond Pain : This one-hour follow-up to Osher Günsberg: A Matter of Life and Death for SBS follows presenter Osher Günsberg as he undertakes a personal investigation into his own pain journey and where he not only meets people living with chronic pain and explores new treatments, but also those who enjoy pain and seek it out. Writer David Galloway executive produces with Ashley Davies and Leonie Lowe. My Journey Beyond Pain is funded in association with SBS and financed with support from Screen NSW. International sales will be managed by Escapade Media.

: This one-hour follow-up to Osher Günsberg: A Matter of Life and Death for SBS follows presenter Osher Günsberg as he undertakes a personal investigation into his own pain journey and where he not only meets people living with chronic pain and explores new treatments, but also those who enjoy pain and seek it out. Writer David Galloway executive produces with Ashley Davies and Leonie Lowe. My Journey Beyond Pain is funded in association with SBS and financed with support from Screen NSW. International sales will be managed by Escapade Media. Skin in the Game : This 60-minute documentary for NITV follows Marlee Silva, a proud Gamilaroi and Dunghutti woman who grew up in the world of rugby league as the daughter of legendary footballer, Rod ‘Rocket’ Silva. Now, as an emerging sports commentator and media star, Silva dives into the highly-contested world of rugby league and women’s sport in Australia to ask where we are heading as a nation. Skin in the Game is written and directed by Dena Curtis, with Silva, Laurie Critchley, and Georgia Woodward executive producing. It is financed in association with NITV, with support from Screen NSW and the Shark Island Institute.

: This 60-minute documentary for NITV follows Marlee Silva, a proud Gamilaroi and Dunghutti woman who grew up in the world of rugby league as the daughter of legendary footballer, Rod ‘Rocket’ Silva. Now, as an emerging sports commentator and media star, Silva dives into the highly-contested world of rugby league and women’s sport in Australia to ask where we are heading as a nation. Skin in the Game is written and directed by Dena Curtis, with Silva, Laurie Critchley, and Georgia Woodward executive producing. It is financed in association with NITV, with support from Screen NSW and the Shark Island Institute. Unofficial History: This three-part series for SBS cracks open a forgotten vault to reveal the stories and pictures of Australia as it went through a startling transformation in the 1970s. This documentary depicts a country that resisted change for so long and highlights what eventuated into the modern nation we now know – exploring the difficulties that underrepresented groups living in Australia experienced and the gains they made that now need to be protected. The creative team comprises writer/director Chris Eley, director Pauline Clague, director Ili Baré, and producers Jo-anne McGowan and Rebecca Bennett. It is financed in association with SBS with support from the National Film Sound Archive (NFSA), Screen NSW, and The Post Lounge. International sales will be managed by ABC Commercial, while post, digital and visual effects are supported by Screen NSW.

The Producer Program projects are: