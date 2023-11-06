‘The Musical Mind…A Portrait In Process’ (Trailer)

Scott Hicks’ The Musical Mind…A Portrait In Process offers a glimpse into the private worlds and musical processes of four musicians — Daniel Johns, David Helfgott, Simon Tedeschi, and Ben Folds.

A celebration of the individuality of the creative brain, the documentary explores the subjects’ ability to channel their unique instincts and individual neurodiversity into musical creations, while interweaving portraits, created on camera, by renowned artist Loribelle Spirovski.

A Beyond May30 Entertainment production, the film’s creative team comprises Hicks, producer Kerry Heysen, writer and co-producer Jett Heysen-Hicks, and executive producer David Chiem.

It was produced with the support of the South Australian Film Corporation and the Adelaide Film Festival Investment Fund, in association with Banijay Rights.

The Musical Mind…A Portrait In Process will be released in cinemas on November 23 via Bonsai.