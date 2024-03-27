SAFC announces teams for Film Lab: New Voices

A new crop of South Australian creatives will have the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of the teams behind thriller Monolith and animated comedy Lesbian Space Princess as part of the South Australian Film Corporation (SAFC)’s Film Lab: New Voices.

Of the three teams chosen for round three of the low-budget development initiative, there are writers Pearl Berry and Piri Eddy, director Johanis Lyons-Reid, and producer Lilla Berry for horror The Debt; writer/director Hannah Moore and producer Craig Jackson for drama If I Could Be Anyone; and writers and directors Elena Carapetis and Anna Lindner and producer Adam Camporeale for the thriller The Sandcastle.

They will now enter a 12-month skills development program, featuring mentoring by development executive Alex White, after which one team will be selected to receive $600,000 in screen production grant funding with their film to premiere at the Adelaide Film Festival (AFF) in 2026.

It comes as Lesbian Space Princess, written and directed by Emma Hough Hobbs and Leela Varghese and produced by Tom Phillips nears the end of production ahead of its premiere at this year’s AFF.

SAFC CEO Kate Croser said the initiative, delivered in collaboration with the AFF and Screen Australia, continued to create opportunities for the next wave of talented South Australian filmmakers.

“Since its launch in 2020 Film Lab: New Voices has successfully launched careers and elevated our state’s bold new filmmaking voices through supporting writers, directors, and producers to gain their first film credits – which we know is critical for breaking through in the screen industry,” she said.

“The international success of inaugural film Monolith from writer Lucy Campbell, director Matt Vesely, and producer Bettina Hamilton has been emblematic of that, screening to audiences around the world, and earning prestigious accolades including a nomination for the 2024 AACTA Indie Film of the Year.

“I congratulate the three teams selected for round three of this exciting skills development initiative, which reflects the diversity and outstanding talent of South Australia’s screen sector.”

AFF creative director said both Monolith and Lesbian Space Princess had paved the way for the third iteration of the initiative.

“Adelaide Film Festival is excited to premiere Lesbian Space Princess as part of AFF 2024 this coming October, the second Film Lab: New Voices production on the back of the well-received inaugural Film Lab: New Voices production Monolith, which premiered at AFF 2022,” he said.

“Adelaide Film Festival is proud to be associated with this escalator program that elevates creative talent in South Australia. We thank our Film Lab: New Voices partners the South Australian Film Corporation and Screen Australia.”