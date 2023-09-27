Screen Queensland announces $5 million games boost

Screen Queensland is aiming to take the state’s games industry to the next level with a $5 million boost to its suite of programs and incentives.

Designed to harness the economic and employment benefits of the sector’s rapid expansion, the commitment comprises $2 million from the state government for the Digital Games Incentive (DGI), Games Grants, and Games Residency program, while a further $3 million is being sourced internally by Screen Queensland.

It comes nearly two years after Queensland became the third state to widen its post, digital and visual effects (PDV) rebate to cover game development, offering a 15 per cent rebate from the beginning of last year.

Screen Queensland has since launched a 12-month residency program for early career games developers, giving 10 individuals or teams of up to three access to a dedicated co-working space, industry experts, business mentoring, and income support through self-employment allowance.

The agency also helped nine studios attend last year’s Gamescom digital games conference in Cologne, Germany.

Screen Queensland CEO Jacqui Feeney said the state was home to some of the world’s “most talented and imaginative” games developers.

“Our funding supports creative Queenslanders to develop digital games that intrigue and entertain fans across the globe — bringing the benefits of a multi-billion dollar industry into our state, while contributing to our reputation as a leading hub for innovation and technical advancement,” she said.

According to Screen Queensland, the state achieved an 11 per cent increase in the number of full-time games jobs last year, equating to more than 300 new local positions.

Assistant Minister to the Queensland Premier Bart Mellish said the state government’s investment was designed to ensure the state became “a driving force” in the Australian digital games industry.

“Our government is proud to further invest in games development and it’s clear our 15 per cent Digital Games Incentive is a game-changer, prompting unprecedented growth for the sector in Queensland.

“This trajectory of growth of the industry in Queensland shows just how valuable this investment is.”