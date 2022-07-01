Heyday Television president Tom Winchester has launched a new production company with the backing of See-Saw Films and talent agency Hamilton Hodell.

Pure Fiction Television, which will be creatively and financially autonomous, will have a focus on producing prestige commercial content for the British and global markets.

In particular, Winchester’s company will be “distributor agnostic” and look to capitalise on an absence of overall deals by offering strategic partnerships to writers, actors and directors seeking a greater say in the development and production of their own work.

The Sydney/London-based See-Saw has provided minority investment, with COO Simon Gillis to serve on the board. The company will also provide business affairs and production support on Pure Fiction’s early production as it builds its company and slate.

In a statement, Winchester said: “At Pure Fiction we want to reflect the changes afoot within our industry by redefining how partnerships work with talent. We believe in celebrating collaboration, so that everyone benefits and we make the best work possible.”

Winchester has worked with producer David Heyman (Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, Marriage Story, Harry Potter) at the NBCUniversal-owned Heyday Television for almost three and a half years. There, he oversaw production that included Netflix’s Melbourne-shot Clickbait, which it produced with NBCUniversal International Studios, Matchbox Pictures and Tony Ayres Productions. Winchester also executive produced The Capture, the first series of which was the BBC’s biggest original drama of 2019, with a second series currently in production.

See-Saw Films joint MDs Iain Canning and Emile Sherman said: “Tom is a clear creative and entrepreneurial force, and we are excited to support him with our resources from See-Saw as Pure Fiction grows.”

Christian Hodell, CEO of Hamilton Hodell, said that when Winchester approached the agency with the concept, and realised he would be working with See-Saw, it became an “undeniably attractive proposition”.

“We are particularly excited to create opportunities for our clients through Pure Fiction, but we are also excited for Tom to team up with other creatives throughout the industry. Tom has a bold vision for his company, and we support that.”

The Pure Fiction deal was brokered on behalf of See-Saw by Gillis. Jeremy Gawade of Lee & Thompson acted for Hamilton Hodell and Michael Brader of Wiggin for Tom Winchester.