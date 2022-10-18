Binge lifestyle series Selling In The City consists of designer hosts Rosie Morley and Paddy Milne elevating the interior and exterior design of Australia’s most in-demand inner-city properties with the goal to increase the property’s market value.

To inspire their designs, the pair will spend time learning about each local community to better understand what potential buyers love about the area and what they want from a new home.

Some of the inner-city suburbs featured in the first season include Fitzroy and South Melbourne in Melbourne, Newtown and Leichhardt in Sydney, and Woolloongabba in Brisbane.

Selling In The City is produced by Warner Bros International Television Productions (WBITVP) exclusively for the Foxtel Group,

The 8-part one-hour series will begin with a triple episode premiere on October 19.