Chef and author Colin Fassnidge will front an Australian version of reality series Kitchen Nightmares for the Seven Network.

To be produced by Eureka Productions, the program will consist of Fassnidge attempting to rescue struggling restaurants with the tough love needed to turn around flagging fortunes.

The format began in the UK with Gordon Ramsay as the host and has since been distributed by All3Media International. In Australia, Jo Mahony and Emma Lamb will be series producer and executive producer, respectively.

Fassnidge is known for training under esteemed chef Raymond Blanc and for his roles as executive chef of two-hatted restaurant, The Four in Hand Dining Room in Paddington, and owner of hatted restaurant 4Fourteen in Surry Hills.

The Dublin-born chef, who has previously appeared on SBS’sThe Cook Up with Adam Liaw and as a judge on Seven’s My Kitchen Rules, said he was looking forward to sharing his experience with other establishments.

“Restaurants across Australia have been hit hard over the past couple of years and livelihoods are on the line,” he said.

“I’ve learnt a fair bit in the restaurant game over the last 28 years and I can’t wait to help out a bunch of businesses with plenty of advice and a healthy dose of honesty.”

Seven’s director of network programming, Angus Ross, expected Fassnidge’s culinary track record and “very strong opinions” to make a difference to the restaurants that will feature in the show.

“Kitchen Nightmares is a powerful mix of advice, tension, conflict, and great entertainment,” he said.

“It offers a fascinating look at the ins and outs of the restaurant business, revealing the secrets to success for running a profitable restaurant.

“By turns exciting, moving, surprising, and inspiring, Kitchen Nightmares will prove that even the most disastrous situation can be turned around with a bit of imagination, some tough advice, and a lot of hard work.”

Kitchen Nightmares will debut on Channel 7 and 7plus later this year.