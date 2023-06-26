Seven announces new programs with Chris Brown

Seven has unveiled its first projects to feature TV vet Chris Brown, following the announcement earlier this year that he would join the broadcaster in July from Network 10.

Brown, who hosted his final season of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here with Julia Morris in April, will front an as-yet-untitled new adventure series that pursues the ultimate animal encounter across a range of international environments.

He will also present Dream Home, a new renovation competition series from Endemol Shine Australia where, according to Seven, “the great Australian dream is transformed into the great Australian home”.

Both series will air on Channel 7 and 7plus in 2024, with Dream Home to go into production in the coming months. The individual creatives for both titles are still under wraps.

Brown said he was pleased to be able to use his expertise in a new setting.

“To be able to bring my world of animals to life in an original, adventurous, and breathtaking way truly excites me,” he said.

“I can’t wait for the world’s wildlife and the search for Australia’s best Dream Home to land in our lounge rooms in 2024.”

Brown initially began his media career as a presenter on Seven’s Harry’s Practice in 2003, going on to appear in Burke’s Backyard, Bondi Vet, The Living Room, The Project, and Vet Gone Wild.