Female directors have taken the lion’s share of nominations for this year’s Australian Directors’ Guild awards, with Sian Davies and Stef Smith each securing three nods and their counterparts dominating the feature film categories.

Davies is recognised across drama, comedy, and children’s, nominated for Best Direction in a TV or SVOD Drama Series Episode for The Twelve, Best Direction in a TV or SVOD Comedy Series Episode for Spreadsheet, and Best Direction in a Children’s TV or SVOD Drama Series Episode for Surviving Summer.

Smith is also represented across three separate categories, including Best Direction in an Online Series Episode for It’s Fine, I’m Fine, Best Direction in an Interactive or Immersive Project for Moving Portrait Series and Best Direction of Commercial Content for Baroque In Bloom – Australian Brandenburg Orchestra,

Vying for the Best Direction in a Feature Film (budget $1M or over) award are Cate Shortland (Black Widow), Christine Luby (The Curious Case of Dolphin Bay), Claire McCarthy (The Colour Room), Justin Kurzel (Nitram), Leah Purcell (The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson), Sophie Hyde (Good Luck To You, Leo Grande), and Thomas M Wright (The Stranger).

Purcell earned another nod for The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson in the Debut Feature Film category alongside Danny Cohen (Anonymous Club), Del Kathryn Barton (Blaze), JJ Winlove (June Again), Philippa Bateman (Wash My Soul In The River’s Flow), and Renée Webster (How to Please a Woman).

Joining Davies in the Best Direction in a TV or SVOD Drama Series category are double nominee Arnie Custo for separate episodes of Home and Away, Emma Freeman for The Newsreader, Daina Reid for Shining Girls, Fadia Abboud for the second season of Five Bedrooms, Kevin Carlin for the eighth season of Wentworth, Wayne Blair for the second season of Total Control.

Three directors from ABC anthology Fires — Ana Kokkinos, Kim Mordaunt and Michael Rymer — are up for Best Direction in a TV or SVOD Mini-Series, alongside Corrie Chen for New Gold Mountain.

There are twice as many nominees in the Best Direction in a Documentary Feature category, which features Alec Morgan and Tiriki Oius (Ablaze), Ben Lawrence (Ithaka), Danielle Ortega (Carbon – The Unauthorised Biography), Jennifer Peedom and Joseph Nizeti (River), John Hughes and Tom Zubrycki (Senses of Cinema), Penelope McDonald (Audrey Napanangka), Rogue Rubin (Lion Spy), and Tosca Looby (Strong Female Lead).

Speaking about this year’s field, ADG executive director Alaric McAusland said record numbers of entries across multiple categories had led the guild to extend its nominee lists across the TV and SVOD drama series, student and short film prizes.

“The significantly increased numbers and quality across our short film categories this year is particularly thrilling to see and a strong indication of the terrific emerging storytelling talent we have here in Australia,” he said.

This year’s ceremony will also feature the announcement of the ‘JC’ John Clabburn Award, named after the renowned 1st AD who died in April last year. The prize is given to 1st AD’s or any screen practitioner in the director’s department that ADG members feel have consistently embodied JC’s spirit of collaboration and support for the craft of directing over their careers.

The 2022 ADG Awards will be held from 3pm on December 8 at The Actors Centre, Leichhardt. Ticketing information here.

Nash Edgerton and Hannah Lehmann.

The full list of nominees:

Best Direction in Commercial Content

James Chappell – The Voice – 2022 Promo

Jasmin Tarasin – Bianca Spender- Online Brand Film

Matisse Ruby – Tabula Rasa

Matisse Ruby – Beethoven and Bridgetower

Stef Smith – Baroque In Bloom – Australian Brandenburg Orchestra

Tak Nakano – The Rookies 2021 – E5

Best Direction in an Interactive or Immersive Project

Ben Joseph Andrews – Gondwana

Michela Ledwidge – A Clever Label

Stef Smith – Moving Portrait Series

Best Direction in a TV or SVOD Mini-Series Episode

Ana Kokkinos – Fires – E2

Corrie Chen – New Gold Mountain – E2

Kim Mordaunt – Fires – E3

Michael Rymer – Fires – E6

Best Direction in a TV or SVOD Drama Series Episode

Emma Freeman – The Newsreader – E1

Arnie Custo – Home And Away – E7621

Arnie Custo – Home And Away – E7745

Daina Reid – Shining Girls – S1, E3

Fadia Abboud – Five Bedrooms – S2, E6

Kevin Carlin – Wentworth – S8, E20

Sian Davies – The Twelve, E8

Wayne Blair – Total Control – S2, E4

Best Direction in a TV or SVOD Documentary Series Episode or Documentary One-Off

Chris Thorburn – The Family Court Murders E3

Dena Curtis – Back To Nature – E8

Ella Wright – Stage Changers

Nick Robinson – Puff: Wonders of the Reef

Rhian Skirving & John Harvey – Off Country

Best Direction in a TV or SVOD Comedy Series Episode

Darren Ashton – Spreadsheet – E2

Jeffrey Walker – Young Rock – S2

Matthew Moore – The Great – S2, E6

Shaun Wilson – Frayed – S2, E2

Sian Davies – Spreadsheet – E5

Best Direction in a Student Film

Becki Bouchier – Snapshot

David Robinson-Smith – Mud Crab

Domini Marshall – Go with Grace

Emma Jackson – Walk Run Strive

Grace Tan – Lucky Peach

James Menelaus – Rush Tadpoles

Lilli Corrias-Smith – Before We’re Gone

Ruby Challenger – MumLife

Best Direction in a Short Film

Brietta Hague – Baltasar

George-Alex Nagle – Mate

John Sheedy – Tarneit

Jordan Giusti – Reptile

Madeleine Gottlieb – You and Me, Before and After

Nash Edgerto – Shark

Toby Morris – Ishmael

William Duan – Tuī Ná

Best Direction in a Music Video

Aimee-Lee Xu Hsien Curran – Pinkish Blu – Old Blue

Riley Blakeway – Thom Pringle – INVINCIBL3

Taylor Ferguson – Boy & Bear – State of Flight

W.A.M. Bleakley – Didirri – Begin Again

W.A.M. Bleakley – Confidence Man – Feels Like A Different Thing

Best Direction in a Feature Film (Budget under $1M)

Aaron Wilson – Little Tornadoes

Craig Boreham – Lonesome

Genna Chanelle Hayes – AKONI

Martin Wilson – Pieces

Best Direction in a Mobile-First Online Series Episode

Hannah McElhinney – TransAthletica – E9

Imogen McCluskey – Love Bug – S2, E11

Kyle Portbury – Hunted

Thomas Pollard – AFLW x AAMI – E4

Best Direction in a Debut Feature Film

Danny Cohen – Anonymous Club

Del Kathryn Barton – Blaze

JJ Winlove – June Again

Leah Purcell – The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johson

Philippa Bateman – Wash My Soul In The River’s Flow

Renée Webster – How to Please a Woman

Best Direction in a Feature Film (Budget $1M or over)

Cate Shortland – Black Widow

Christine Luby – The Curious Case of Dolphin Bay

Claire McCarthy – The Colour Room

Justin Kurzel – Nitram

Leah Purcell – The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson

Sophie Hyde – Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Thomas M Wright – The Stranger

Best Direction in a Documentary Short Subject

Emma Jackson – Walk Run Strive

Kathryn Millard – The Bystander Story

Lauren Rose Beck – Prepping Australia – S1, E1

Madeleine Mytkowski – Betty and Bushy

Naomi Ball – Who I Am

Olivia Martin-McGuire – Freedom Swimmer

Best Direction in a Documentary Feature

Alec Morgan and Tiriki Onus – Ablaze

Ben Lawrence – Ithaka

Daniella Ortega – Carbon – The Unauthorised Biography

Jennifer Peedom and Joseph Nizeti – River

John Hughes & Tom Zubrycki – Senses of Cinema

Penelope McDonald – Audrey Napanangka

Rogue Rubin – Lion Spy

Tosca Looby – Strong Female Lead

Best Direction in Animation

Sarah Harper – Monkie Kid – S3

Ian Brown – Alien TV – S2

Tom Noakes, Will Goodfellow, and Greg Sharp – Fight Dirty – Salvatore Ganacci

Best Direction in a Commercial Advertisement

Tom Noakes – Mattress FIRM – Spiral in the Diner

Hailey Bartholomew – Royal Brisbane Women’s Hospital Foundation – Incredible Gift

Michael Spiccia – Hyundai Tucson – Tomorrow Wants Its Car Back

Shannon Murphy – Tena – #LastLonelyMenopause

Tim Bullock – Gulf Western Oil – Lone Rider

Tom Campbell – Boys Do Cry – Gotcha4Life

Best Direction in an Online Series Episode

Liam Fitzgibbon – Hot Department: Dark Web – E4

Aaron McCann – Hug the Sun E4

Laura Clelland and Gabriel Willie – Long Black

Monica Zanetti – Iggy & Ace E4

Sam Rogers – Discontent – S1, E1

Stef Smith – It’s Fine, I’m Fine – S1, E1

The Esben Storm Award for Best Direction in a Children’s TV or SVOD Drama Series Episode

Sian Davies – Surviving Summer – E7

Erin White – The PM’s Daughter – S1, E9

Isaac Elliott – MaveriX – S1, E5

Isaac Elliott – MaveriX – S1, E3

Julie Kalceff – First Day – S2, E1

Julietta Boscolo – The PM’s Daughter – S1, E2

Richard Jeffery – Bluey – S3, E26