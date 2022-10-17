Cineflix Rights has sold Helium’s Last King of the Cross to Sky for the UK, Ireland, Italy and Germany.

The 10-part series, commissioned locally by Paramount+, is inspired by the autobiography of Sydney nightclub mogul John Ibrahim (played by Lincoln Younes).

Set in the 1980s and 90s, it is an “operatic story” of John and his brother Sam, who organise the street but lose each other in their ascent to power.

Starring alongside Younes is English actor Tim Roth as lead antagonist Ezra Shipman, as well as Claude Jabbour, Callan Mulvey, Tess Haubrich, Maria Tran and Matt Nable.

Mark Fennessy and Karl Zwicky produce, with Fennessy and Ibrahim as EPs. Kieran Darcy-Smith wrote the script with Morgan O’Neill, Jane Allen, Alastair Newton Brown, Matt Nable and James Pope, and directs with Grant Brown, Catherine Millar and Ian Watson.

“Last King of The Cross is a key launch for us at MIPCOM so I’m thrilled to be closing this presale with Sky,” said Cineflix Rights head of scripted James Durie.

“Sky Atlantic will make the perfect home for the series. It’s a rags to riches crime story that is salacious and gripping, with an emotional family story at its heart and a strong ensemble cast led by Tim Roth and Lincoln Younes. With its setting in the crime-infested, but very sexy district of Kings Cross in 1980s/90s Sydney, this series really has standout appeal to international buyers.”

Last King of the Cross leads Paramount+’s drama slate for 2023. Cineflix Rights is the series’ exclusive international distribution partner.