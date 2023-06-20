‘Slant’ (Trailer)

Sigrid Thornton will join fellow cast members and the filmmakers of the camp black comedy thriller Slant on a screening tour of metro and regional cinemas in late July and early August.

Slant, winner of Best Australian Feature at Monsterfest 2022, follows a career-crazed journalist who is tasked with writing his first exposé piece on the disappearance of a mother-turned-infamous-socialite. But when a dark family secret of his own threatens to destabilise his career, the scribe’s ambition drives him to get the scoop at all costs, causing is personal and professional lives to violently collide.

Writer and producer of Slant Michael Nikou plays the role of the unhinged journalist, Derek Verity. Joining him and Thonton in the cast are Ra Chapman, Ryan A. Murphy, Elle Mandalis, Pia Miranda and Kate Lister.

Slant is the feature film directorial debut of James Vinson. In addition to Nikou, producers are Monique Fisher, Alexandros Ouzas and Tessa Mansfield-Hung.

The screening tour will include cast and filmmaker Q&A sessions at locations including The Ritz (Sydney), Melbourne’s the Classic, the Sun and Lido Cinemas, The Regent (Ballarat) and Cameo (Belgrave) as well as Adelaide’s Regal Theatre, The Luna in Perth and Darwin’s Deckchair Cinema.

The tour will be a curtain opener for its planned national theatrical release in August, with Bim Bim Films distributing alongside associate production companies Around the Moon Productions and From the Hearth. Los Angeles-based sales agents Motion Picture Exchange (MPX) recently signed on for international sales.

Slant was completed with the assistance of the Queer Screen Film Fund.