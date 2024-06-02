Sony Pictures shark thriller rumoured to star Phoebe Dynevor sets sights on Melbourne

Victoria’s screen industry has reeled in a sizeable catch, with a new shark thriller from Sony Pictures set to commence filming at Docklands and on location around the state next month.

The as-yet-untitled feature is being produced by Adam McKay and Kevin Messick of HyperObject Industries’ (Don’t Look Up and Succession), and is written and directed by Norwegian filmmaker Tommy Wirkola (Violent Night, Dead Snow).

Variety reported last month that Bridgerton and Fair Play star Phoebe Dynevor was in talks to star in the project.

The film was lured to Victoria through the state government’s Screen Incentive program with the expectation it would inject more than $30 million into the Victorian economy, generating almost 700 job opportunities for Victorians, including employing 11 locals in Head of Department roles.

In a statement, McKay and Messick said they “couldn’t wait to come down under”.

“Melbourne offers fantastic filming infrastructure with the Victorian Government’s support, and we know Aussie crews are some of the best in the world,” they said.

The announcement follows the completion of Jonathan Hensleigh’s The Ice Road 2: Road To The Sky, starring Liam Neeson, which used NantStudios virtual production stages at Docklands. The state has also housed production on upcoming Netflix titles Apple Cider Vinegar and The Survivors, the latter of which is in post-production having been filmed in Tasmania.

Victorian Creative Industries Minister Colin Brooks said the newest production would create local jobs “from hospitality to security and transport”.

“We’re proud to back this film as part of a pipeline of local and global productions that keep our screen industry buzzing with activity and job opportunities – jobs that are not available everywhere,” he said.

VicScreen CEO Caroline Pitcher said the organisation was pleased to welcome the Sony team back to Melbourne, with the studios’ 2005 film Ghost Rider being the first international production to shoot at Docklands

“We work hard to attract international productions to Melbourne creating employment opportunities and skills development for our thriving local screen sector,” she said.