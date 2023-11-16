‘Anyone But You’ (Trailer)

Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell) look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold — until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple.

Directed by Will Gluck and shot in Sydney, Anyone But You also stars Alexandra Shipp, GaTa, Hadley Robinson, Michelle Hurd, Dermot Mulroney, Darren Barnet, Bryan Brown, Charlee Fraser, Joe Davidson and Rachel Griffiths.

Gluck wrote the script alongside Ilana Wolpert, while also producing with Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum. Sweeney is executive producer Fifty-Fifty Films, along with Natalie Sellers and Alyssa Altman from RK Films, and Jacqueline Monetta for Olive Bridge.

Anyone But You lands in cinemas December 26 via Sony Pictures.