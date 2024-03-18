Sophia Zachariou to depart Bunya Entertainment

Bunya Entertainment has announced that co-managing director Sophia Zachariou is departing the company after five years.

Having joined Bunya Productions from Create NSW, where she was director of screen investment, engagement and attraction, Zachariou helped establish Bunya Entertainment alongside David Jowsey and Greer Simpkin in 2019.

The subset has since been responsible for comedy web series’ Nice Shorts and Amazon sketch series The Moth Effect, as well as the upcoming series The Office, also for Amazon, and the ABC’s Ladies in Black, both of which are in post production..

In 2020, Zachariou created the Bunya Talent Indigenous Hub in partnership with Netflix and Screen Australia, which funded and developed 10 First Nations writers and directors to further develop their TV projects. The Hub was later extended to include a partnership with SAFC, Screen NT and Screen NSW to develop emerging First Nations talent.

She said now was the right time to step aside and pursue other challenges, adding she was “so proud” of what she had built alongside Jowsey and Simpkin.

“Bunya’s reputation as a ground-breaking and unique production company with diversity at its core was what first attracted me to join the company and I feel that I leave it now with an exciting slate of productions that will continue to entertain and engage audiences around the world,” she said.

Jowsey and Simpkin will continue as co-managing directors of Bunya Entertainment. The separate Bunya Group entities, Bunya Productions and the distribution company Dark Matter will remain under their stewardship.

The pair paid tribute to Zachariou, whom they said was “absolutely integral” to the launch of Bunya Entertainment.

“Sophia brings energy, confidence, and intelligence to everything she does, and we have loved her vibrant contribution over the past five years,” they said.

“She leaves the company in great shape, with a strong production and development slate. We wish Sophia every success with her future endeavours.”