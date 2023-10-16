Southern Pictures promotes Paolo Vivan to executive team

Southern Pictures has upped Paulo Vivan to executive producer, making him a core part of the company’s leadership team.

Vivan joined Southern Pictures in early 2023 working as a post executive producer on Missing Persons Investigation for the Nine Network. His experience spans across Brazil, Singapore and Australia, most recently with ITV Studios Australia on projects such as Inside Sydney Airport, and Endemol Shine Australia on Old Peoples Home for Four Year Olds, Old Peoples Home for Teenagers and Ambulance.

In his newly-created role at Southern Pictures, Vivan will work across the company’s slate and development and production departments alongside CEO Laurie Critchley and general manager Georgia Woodward.

“I look forward to producing exciting and meaningful content that reflects the heart and diversity of Australia and its people,” Vivan said.

“Southern Pictures has a long track record of producing groundbreaking and award-winning content, and I am eager to contribute to that legacy.”

Critchley said she was excited to welcome Vivan into his new role. “With a shared passion for accessible, entertaining storytelling, driven by integrity, and working as a team – we believe Paulo is a perfect fit.”

Woodward added she was delighted by Paulo’s appointment.

“Southern Pictures is passionate about attracting and retaining world-class talent. Paulo’s leadership and creativity will be a fitting match to Southern Pictures”.