‘Miriam Margolyes Impossibly Australia’ (First Look)

Miriam Margolyes returns to the ABC on April 9 with three-part series Impossibly Australian, produced by Southern Pictures.

Following a recent heart operation in London, Margolyes is worried about what the future holds. So, ignoring everyone’s advice to “slow down”, she returns to Australia, a place she considers her second home and a country that, for her, has always meant new horizons.

Across the three-part series, she embarks on a personal mission, travelling to Perth, Byron Bay and Broken Hill, meeting communities that are facing change and who can teach her how to adapt to whatever the future holds.

Miriam Margolyes Impossibly Australian is a production for both the ABC and BBC, with support from Screen NSW. Laurie Critchley is executive producer, with series director Helen Barrow and series producer Jo Siddiqui.