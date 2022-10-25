Screen Producers Australia (SPA) has unveiled the industry leaders that will make up the two advisory boards for next year’s Screen Forever conference.

A Program Advisory Board of 12 will help set the strategic direction for the event and aid in the creation of its program, while an 11-member Market Advisory Board will focus on financing, distribution, and co-production opportunities at the SPA Connect Market.

The boards will have an initial meeting this month to begin discussions on their respective agendas.

SPA CEO Matthew Deaner said the delivery of tangible business outcomes for the screen sector had always been a cornerstone of Screen Forever.

“Both the programming and market Advisory Boards have been carefully selected to deliver a wealth of experience and insight into the lifecycle of productions across every cross-section of the screen industry,” he said.

“It is these board members who aid in curating an exciting, engaging, and robust Screen Forever 37 program and market.”

Screen Forever 37 will take place on the Gold Coast May 3-5, followed by an online global market across May 9-10.

The Program Advisory Board is as follows:

· Amanda Morrison, Komixx Entertainment managing director

· Angela Bates, Screen Australia head of First Nations

· Ben Ulm, ITV Studios Australia head of factual & reality

· Dr Belinda Burns, Screen Queensland chief creative officer

· Gabrielle Jones, City of Gold Coast film and television advisor

· Jodie Bell, Ramu Production producer

· Lisa Scott, Highview Productions company director/producer

· Lisa Shaunessy, Arcadia, Co-Founder & Producer

· Rachel Higgins, Birdcage Films producer

· Rachel Okine, Stan head of features and development executive

· Reggie Ba-Pe, Club Media co-founder

· Tracey Corbin-Matchett, Bus Stop Films CEO

The Market Advisory Board is as follows:

· Anthony Kimble, Arrested Industries founder and co-CEO

· Brian Walsh, Foxtel Group executive director of drama and senior content consultant

· Courtney Gibson, Screen Queensland CEO

· Daniel Monaghan, Paramount senior vice president, content and programming

· Grainne Brunsdon, Screen Australia head of content

· Joshua Chan, Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia director of legal and business affairs, ANZ

· Kylie Washington, BBC Studios ANZ general manager and creative director of production

· Libbie Doherty, ABC head of children’s content

· Marc Lorber, Lionsgate TV, SVP, international acquisitions and co-productions, United Kingdom

· Michael McMahon, Big and Little Films executive producer

· Tracey Robertson, Hoodlum Entertainment co-founder and CEO