SPA, Netflix announce Broad Horizons cohort

Screen Producers Australia (SPA) and Netflix have announced the successful applicants of the inaugural Broad Horizons initiative, which is designed to increase access and opportunities for First Nations screen professionals.

Aaliyah-Jade Bradbury, Bjorn Stewart, Brooke Collard, Cian McCue, Jake Duczynski, Nara Wilson, Rhianna Malezer, Travis Akbar will receive complimentary registration for this month’s Screen Forever conference on the Gold Coast and return flights and accommodation to attend the event, as well as a 12-month SPA Associate Producer membership, and exclusive networking opportunities.

SPA CEO Matthew Deaner said each participant brought a unique perspective and wealth of talent to the cohort.

“We are incredibly excited, in partnership with Netflix, to welcome the Broad Horizons participants to Screen Forever 38 and as part of the SPA membership,” he said.

“The remarkable talent and unique perspectives of all the participants make me excited for the future of our industry, as we all work together to further First Nations voices and stories at home and abroad.”

Screen Forever will be held on the Gold Coast from March 19 – 21, with financing opportunities available through the SPA Connect Market, to be held March 26-27. Find out more about this year’s event here.