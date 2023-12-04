SPA reveals Pitch on Demand shortlist

Former Triple J presenter Alex Dyson and Gold Logie winner Lisa McCune are among the Screen Producer Australia (SPA) members that have secured a pitch with one or more of the commissioning executives from Apple TV+, the Foxtel Group, and Warner Bros. Discovery as part of Pitch on Demand.

Now in its third year, the initiative is designed to create opportunities for producers by offering them a more accessible pathway to pitch their ideas.

This year, Apple TV+’s Oliver Jones and Carolyn Carbone provided a written brief for producers, whilst Foxtel’s Lana Greenhalgh and Warner Bros. Discovery’s Vicki Keogh, Virginia Hodgson, and Tina McLaren gave their briefs via 30-minute webinars.

Almost 600 screen industry professionals registered for the video briefings, resulting in 143 members submitting 275 tailored one-page pitches, of which 19 members were selected to move to the pitching stage, based on the quality of the project and adherence to the brief of each platform.

SPA CEO Matthew Deaner said this year’s response demonstrated the “exceptional talent and storytelling capabilities within the Australian screen production community”.

“I thank all the industry leaders who participated in this latest edition of Pitch On Demand,” he said.

“Pitch On Demand is not just a platform for immediate opportunities but one for building relationships across the screen industry. It highlights the depth and breadth of talent in the production community.”

The SPA members progressing to the pitch phase are as follows:

• Alex Dyson – Spoon Fed Productions

• Alice Willison – Rhapsody Films

• Declan Caruso – Psychedelia Films

• Francisca Braithwaite – Blue Sparrow Entertainment

• Georgia Mappin – Haven’t You Done Well Productions

• Hannah Brooks – Silly Goose Productions

• James Lingwood – Lingwood Productions

• Jessica Magro – Purple Carrot Entertainment

• Karen Warner – Light Bulb Moment Productions

• Lisa McCune – Broadstory

• Mark Fennessy – Helium Pictures

• Max Belmonte – Add Kulcha Productions

• Melissa Kelly – Factor 30 Films

• Melinda Wearne – Beyond Entertainment

• Richard Di Gregorio – Peregrine Productions

• Scarlett Koehne – Pikelet Pictures

• Simonne Overend – Tilt Media

• Tania Chambers – Feisty Dame Productions

• Veronica Fury – WildBear Entertainment