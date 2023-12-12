Spectrum Films to partner with Queensland’s Folklore Sound

Sydney’s Spectrum Films has announced a partnership with Brisbane’s Folklore Sound, a move that will allow the latter to offer full post services, including editorial, picture, sound finishing, VFX and deliverables.

The move also allows Spectrum to expand its services into Queensland, with the state offering a 15 per cent post, digital and visual effects rebate.

The formal partnership comes after the two companies recently collaborated on Kiah Roache-Turner’s upcoming arachnid horror Sting. There will be no changes to the management structure for either company.

Folklore Sound recently opened its newly rebuilt facility in West End, which sports Queensland’s only Dolby theatrically-accredited Atmos mixing theatre, as well as a number of suites. Spectrum Films will work with the Folklore team to provide additional post-production support and management, and full picture post and VFX out of the refurbished space.

Folklore Sound’s Dolby Atmos mix theatre. (Photo: Sam Scoufos)

Spectrum Films managing director Josh Pomeranz said expanding into Queensland has been on its radar for some time, and it had been impressed by Folklore’s facilities and client base.

“Most importantly, their culture fits so well with Spectrum’s ongoing philosophy of client service first,” he said.

“The quality of Folklore’s work speaks for itself which, coupled with their amazing new Dolby ATMOS mixing theatre, makes this partnership a perfect fit for us to continue to service production in Queensland.”

Folklore director Sam Gain-Emery, who co-founded the business in 2012 with supervising sound editor Thom Kellar, echoed that their collaboration on Sting had reinforced how aligned the two companies are in terms of approach to our work and culture.

“What Josh and the team have managed to do with their growth, especially over the last few years, has been impressive,” he said.

“What is also impressive is that through all that growth Spectrum have maintained their heartbeat, which for almost 60 years now has been incredible service to the local industry.”