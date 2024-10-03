Stan feature film ‘Windcatcher’ nominated for MIPCOM Diversify TV Award

Awards
Stan feature film Windcatcher, starring Jessica Mauboy, is one of 24 finalists in this year’s MIPCOM Diversify TV Awards.

The MIPCOM Diversify TV Awards, to be held on October 22 in Cannes as part of the International Co-Production & Entertainment Content Market, aim to bring attention to programs of diverse and inclusive background, spotlight authentic new and established voices and recognise positive programming.

Windcatcher was

