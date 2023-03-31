The Demon Disorder, a horror feature written, directed, and produced by long-time special effects designer Steve Boyle, has begun production in Queensland.

Inspired by Boyle’s extensive experience creating creatures across a variety of genre films, the story centres on brothers, Graham (Christian Willis) Jake (Dirk Hunter) and Phillip (Charles Cottier) Reilly and their deceased father George (John Noble). Their pasts collide when a deep, dark family secret is unearthed, leading Graham’s garage to become the site of a twisted case of revenge from beyond the grave.

The first feature to be produced under Boyle’s Formation Pictures, an offshoot of his Formation Effects business, The Demon Disorder is being filmed in the rural community of Gleneagle, west of the Gold Coast, throughout April.

Kyle Lema is producing alongside the writer/director, while Michael and Peter Spierig, with whom Boyle worked with on Winchester, Predestination, and Daybreakers, are executive producing with Ally Muller.

The creative team is rounded out by DOP Terry King and production designer Amanda Grillini. Umbrella Films will distribute the film in Australia.

Boyle, whose special effects credits range from Star Wars II: Attack of the Clones, The Matrix Revloutions, and The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, told IF audiences could expect something fresh from his debut feature.

“The Demon Disorder is an elevated genre piece with real-world relationships and family dynamics,” he said.

“[The film] combines elements of early David Cronenberg and body horror crafted through elaborate visual FX sequences.

“It’s disturbing, it’s humorous, and I promise it will have people talking about what they’ve just witnessed long after it finishes.”