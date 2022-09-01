Operations specialist Steve Kilsby is set to come on board at Videocraft and Digistor as head of technical services.

Most recently, Kilsby worked at NEP Group at six years, holding various roles such as technical project manager and operations director. He also set up NEP’s Japan office and was responsible for NEP’s operations at major projects and events including a complete full ST-2110 broadcast from Yokohama and the Commonwealth Games.

At Videocraft and Digistor, Kilsby will lead the engineering teams and be responsible for streamlining the group’s operations, including common workflow and IT platforms. He will also focus on growing the group’s technical support services business and developing new service lines.

A broadcast equipment sales and rental specialist, Videocraft purchased technology solution provider Digistor back in Feburary, along with and digital media distributor/wholesaler Adimex.

“Steve comes to us with a wealth of experience in the broadcast industry and I am confident that under his leadership the engineering teams will be even more efficient and effective for our customers,” said Videocraft GM Rod Coleman.

With the professional technology landscape changing at a rapid pace, Kilsby said it was an incredible opportunity to join the business.

“Videocraft has shown its constant commitment to innovation, new technologies and customer service time and time again over the years and its recent acquisition of Digistor makes the group a true force to be reckoned with across all the industries they serve,” he said.

“It’s an exciting time to be part of this group and I very much look forward to adding value to our teams and our customers.”