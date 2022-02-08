Broadcast equipment sales and rental specialist Videocraft has moved to expand its reach, acquiring technology solution provider Digistor and digital media distributor/wholesaler Adimex.

All three will continue to maintain an independent online presence, with the combined business expected to provide better regional coverage and be able to compete for bigger deals where more technical resources are required. Digistor previously purchased Adimex in 2005.

Videocraft director James Taylor said there were numerous motivations behind the latest deal.

“Firstly, with the combined resources and great synergies our businesses enjoy and will continue to enjoy including significant opportunities for scale, there will be excellent added value for the clients of all companies,” he said.

“We will also offer greater solutions and better workflows as a much stronger and combined industry player with a solid point of difference, who is independent and Australian-owned.

“We will work together on every possible opportunity that enables us to complement each other’s offering in the production and media lifecycle where clearly Videocraft is strong in acquisition, we have a crossover in editing solutions and Digistor is strong in media management and distribution.”

Digistor CEO Andrew Mooney, who will continue to oversee the day-to-day business for Digistor and Adimex, said the acquisition was exciting opportunity for staff and customers alike.

“The combined resources and close collaboration of both entities will deliver an enhanced solution offering and a higher level of service and support for our customers.

“Digistor will continue to operate as an independent business and I look forward to delivering increased value to our clients as a result of this acquisition.

“The only changes will be positive ones where we can all join forces to give customers better, more efficient solutions and ongoing support.”