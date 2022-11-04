Maslow Entertainment will release The Angels: Kickin’ Down The Door nationwide on December 1. The film is an intimate and compelling music documentary feature about iconic Australian rock ‘n’ roll band The Angels, exploring the tensions that tore a band apart and helped them produce such classic hits as Take a Long Line, Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again and No Secrets.

The documentary features band members’ home videos and never-before-seen photos.

The Angels: Kickin’ Down The Door is directed by Madeleine Parry in her theatrical feature debut, with producers Peter Hanlon, Martin Fabinyi, and Rick Davies.

The film will be released theatrically in Australia by Maslow Entertainment and distributed by Universal Pictures Content Group.