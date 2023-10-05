‘The Artful Dodger’ (Teaser)

Disney+’s eight-part series The Artful Dodger picks up 15 years after the events of Charles Dickens’s Oliver Twist, with the famous prince of thieves – Dodger – now a surgeon in 1850s Australia who can’t shake his predilection for crime.

The series stars Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Jack Dawkins aka The Artful Dodger; David Thewlis as Fagin; and Maia Mitchell as Lady Belle Fox. There are also appearances from Damon Herriman, Miranda Tapsell, Tim Minchin, Susie Porter, Kym Gyngell, Damien Garvey, and Jessica De Gouw, as well as Nicholas Burton, Lucy-Rose Leonard, Vivienne Awosoga, and Albert Latailakepa.

Beach Road EPs David Maher and David Taylor are the co-creators of the series with writer James McNamara, who is also a co-executive producer. Jo Porter is the EP for Curio.

McNamara wrote the scripts alongside Andrew Knight, Vivienne Walshe, and Dan Knight, with Tapsell.

Jeffrey Walker serves as set-up director and co-executive producer, with other directors Corrie Chen and Gracie Otto. Ross Allsop is the producer.

The series, which was filmed in New South Wales with support from the Made In NSW fund, will premiere on Disney+ on November 29 under the Star banner.