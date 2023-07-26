‘The Best Dumplings in Melbourne’ (Short)

Writer/director Brendan Wan’s short film The Best Dumplings in Melbourne tells the tale of three friends who embark on the most impossible mission in Melbourne… to find the best dumplings.

The comedy stars Megan Mitchell, Tiana Hogben and Sashi Perera, and was produced by Wan and Felicia Jong. Its production was supported by The City of Melbourne Arts Grant and a crowdfunding campaign supported by actor Remy Hii and former Masterchef contestant Amir Manoly.

Wan is an AACTA-nominated director whose previous credits include the ABC’s Gourmet Lazy and China Tonight. The Best Dumplings of Melbourne screened at Flickerfest earlier this year.