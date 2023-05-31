‘The Betoota Advocate Presents’ (Trailer)

“Australia’s favourite and most trusted newspaper”, the satirical The Betoota Advocate, will go behind the controversies that have shaped Australia in a four-part Paramount+ series premiering June 14.

The Betoota Advocate Presents is created and fronted by editor at large Errol Parker and editor Clancy Overall, with new episodes to drop weekly.

Interviewing those who lived through it all, The Betoota Advocate investigates The Hillsong Story and the downfall of the church and its founder Brian Houston, the Super League war with media moguls Murdoch and Parker at the helm, Fine Cotton, the strangest racehorse controversy in our nation’s history and the heat and violence of the Cronulla Riots.

The Betoota Advocate Presents is produced by Warner Bros. Australia, with Andrew Watson and Tom Rohr directors and executive producers. Paramount ANZ executive producer for drama and comedy Sophia Mogford is also an EP.