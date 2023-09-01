‘The Devil’s Work’ (Teaser)

Ursula Dabrowsky’s The Devil’s Work chronicles a young couple’s weekend away at a remote cottage. What begins as a romantic escape soon turns into a harrowing fight for survival as they are terrorised by an unhinged, homicidal sibling.

The cast includes Cassandra Kane, Sarah Jeavons, and Mark Fantasia.

Written and directed by Dabrowsky as the third installment in her Demon trilogy, the film features contributions from DOP Maxx Corkindale, SFX makeup artist Dominique Keeley, composer Michael Taylor, and sound designer Todd Telford.

Ursula Dabrowksky is the pseudonym of Sue Brown, who is producing the film through Demon Girl Productions.

The Devil’s Work will have its world premiere as the opening night film at Sydney’s A Night of Horror International Film Festival at 6.30pm on Thursday, September 28 at Dendy Cinema, Newtown.