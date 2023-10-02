‘The Healing’ (Trailer)

Nick Barkla’s documentary The Healing explores an equine welfare program that brings traumatised ex-racehorses and traumatised military veterans and first responders together.

The two vulnerable groups are brought together by former Senior Constable with NSW Police and professional horseman Scott Brodie, whose system of retraining teaches new skills that build trust, patience and confidence. Horses are retrained for second careers as equestrian, therapy or recreational horses, and the veterans and first responders regain their self-belief, returning to work and repairing relationships with family and friends.

The Healing won the Beyond Blue Prize for ‘Best Film about Hope and Resilience’ at the 2022 Veterans Film Festival in Sydney. It also screened at Parliament House, Canberra, where it was introduced by the Minister for Veterans’ Affairs Matt Keogh. It most recently screened for the staff of the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide

The film will embark on a national screening and Q&A tour across Australia during October and November, after which the film will be available digitally via good.film.

For every every ticket sold, 50 per cent of profits go to Horse Aid to help support the rehabilitation of horses and heroes.

Barkla directed and produced The Healing, co-writing with Robert Drane. Geoffrey Smith is creative producer and Mel Baker associate producer. The film is edited by Sara Edwards with music composed by Tamil Rogeo.

The Healing is a Staunch Films production, with support from Creative Victoria, City of Melbourne and Documentary Australia. The film is distributed internationally by Escapade Media and recently screened on TV in Finland and Thailand.