Adelaide-based production company Cinemache’s documentary Last Meal, has launched on VICE as part of VICE founder Suroosh Alvi’s curated documentary series The Short List.

Funded through the joint Short Film Production Initiative between the South Australian Film Corporation, Adelaide Film Festival and Panavision, the film investigates the morality of capital punishment through the final feasts of death row prisoners.

Narrated by Hugh Ross (The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford), the hybrid doc blends stylised “food porn” with carefully curated archival footage of serial killers, terrorists and the wrongly accused, shining a light on the individuals and institutions meting out capital punishment.

Marcus McKenzie and Daniel Principe direct, with Danielle Tinker with McKenzie producing.

Last Meal premiered at the 2020 Adelaide Film Festival, going on to screen as part of Tribeca at Home, and other film festivals around the world.

The film was chosen for the The Short List by Alvi, who searched the world to curate a collection of eight ‘must-see’ short documentaries.