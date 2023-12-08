‘The New Boy’, ‘Talk to Me’, ‘The Newsreader’, ‘The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart’ lead AACTA nominees

AACTA announced the remaining nominations for its February awards this morning, with Warwick Thornton’s The New Boy garnering the most nods in film with 12, closely followed by Talk to Me with 11, while with 15 nominations, The Newsreader is the most recognised TV series.

Amazon series The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart and Deadloch garnered 12 and 10 nominations respectively, while Binge’s Colin From Accounts also has 10.

The 2024 AACTA Awards will be the first to be held on the Gold Coast, and will also mark the first time they will be presented in February, a move designed to make the event more in line with international awards season.

Both The New Boy and Talk to Me are up for Best Film, alongside Noora Niasari’s Shayda, Goran Stolevski’s Of An Age, Jub Clerc’s Sweet As and Kitty Green’s The Royal Hotel, with the contest for Best Direction completely mirrored.

Causeway Films’ Kristina Ceyton and Sam Jennings produced both Of An Age and Talk to Me, while Scarlett Pictures Kath Shelper is nominated for both The New Boy, which she produced with Dirty Films’ Andrew Upton, Cate Blanchett, Lorenzo de Maio, and The Royal Hotel, produced with See-Saw Pictures Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Liz Watts.

Competing for Best Screenplay are Stolevski for Of An Age, Niasari for Shayda, Danny Philippou and Bill Hinzman for Talk to Me, Thornton for The New Boy and Green and Oscar Redding for The Royal Hotel.

Best Indie Film, designed to honour independent and low budget filmmaking (under $2 million), proves an interesting category for 2024, with line-up that includes films from some of the country’s leading auteurs as well as some first-time feature directors. They include Ivan Sen’s Limbo, Rolf de Heer’s The Survival of Kindness, Madeleine Dyer’s A Savage Christmas, Matt Vesely’s Monolith, and Mark Leonard Winter’s The Rooster, and Ronnie S Riskalla’s Streets of Colour.

There is a strong field for the Best Lead Actress award, with Zar Amir Ebrahimi up for Shayda, Cate Blanchett for The New Boy, Julia Garner for The Royal Hotel, Sarah Snook for Run Rabbit Run, Sophie Wilde for Talk to Me and Shantae Barnes-Cowan for Sweet As.

Best Lead Actor sees the two romantic leads of Of An Age, Elias Anton and Thom Green, face off against each other, as well as The New Boy’s young star Aswan Reid, Shayda’s Osamah Sami, Limbo‘s Simon Baker and The Rooster‘s Phoenix Raei.

Child actress Selina Zahednia, discovered for Shayda via extensive outreach in among Australia’s Persian community, is nominated for Best Supporting Actress, alongside Alex Jensen for Talk to Me, Deborah Mailman for The New Boy, Tasma Walton for Sweet As, Mia Wasikowska for Blueback and Ursula Yovich for The Royal Hotel.

Best Supporting Actor will see Shayda’s Mojean Aria square off against Eric Bana for Blueback, Wayne Blair for The New Boy, Rob Collins for Limbo, Zoe Terakes for Talk to Me and Hugo Weaving for The Rooster.

‘The Newsreader’.

In television, Best Drama Series is a contest between Bay of Fires, The Newsreader, Black Snow, Bump, Love Me and Erotic Stories, while the award for Best Miniseries will be between Bad Behaviour, In Our Blood, Safe Home, While the Men Are Away, The Clearing and The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart.

Colin From Accounts, Deadloch, Fisk, Gold Diggers, Utopia and Upright are up for Best Narrative Comedy, while Bluey is set to vie for its fifth AACTA Award for Best Children’s Program against Barrumbi Kids, Beep and Mort, Crazy Fun Park, The PM’s Daughter and Turn Up the Volume.

The six nominees for Best Documentary or Factual Program are Matildas: The World at Our Feet, Ningaloo Nyinggulu, Queerstralia, The Australian Wars, War On Waste and Who Do You Think You Are?.

Weaving earns his second nomination for 2024 in TV, up for Best Lead Actor for his performance in Love Me, alongside fellow nominees Tim Draxl for In Our Blood, Travis Fimmel for Black Snow, Joel Lago for Erotic Stories (his first on-screen role), Sam Reid for The Newsreader and Richard Roxburgh for Bali 2002.

Draxl is also up for a second award, competing for Best Supporting Actor in Drama for Erotic Stories with Black Snow‘s Alexander England, The Newsreader’s William McInnes, Love Me‘s Bob Morley, The Newsreader‘s Hunter Page-Lochard and The Clearing‘s Guy Pearce.

Kate Box is yet another dual nominee, up for both Best Lead Actress in a Drama for her work in Erotic Stories and Best Acting in Comedy for Deadloch.

Vying against her in the Best Lead Actress category are Aisha Dee for Safe Home, Bojana Novakovic for Love Me, Teresa Palmer for The Clearing, Anna Torv for The Newsreader and Sigourney Weaver for The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart.

Women dominate the nominees general neutral comedy acting award, with Patrick Brammall from Colin From Accounts the lone male against co-stars Harriet Dyer and Helen Thomson, Box and fellow Deadloch star Nina Oyama, Kitty Flanagan and Julia Zemiro for Fisk and Celeste Barber for Wellmania.

The AACTA Audience Choice Awards will commence in December, with AACTA to call for contenders on social media, and then voting to begin in January.

"Congratulations to all of this year's nominees, the remarkable talent shaping Australia's vibrant screen landscape is unparalleled. Each nomination and achievement stands as a testament to the talent that elevate our nation's storytelling on the global stage. We look forward to celebrating the incredible impact our productions and screen practitioners continue to make within the industry and beyond," said AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella.

The AACTA Industry Awards will be held February 8 and the Awards Ceremony February 10 at Home of the Arts (HOTA), Gold Coast.

The full list of nominees:

TELEVISION

AACTA Award for Best Acting in a Comedy

Celeste Barber – Wellmania

– Wellmania Kate Box – Deadloch

– Deadloch Patrick Brammall – Colin From Accounts

– Colin From Accounts Harriet Dyer – Colin From Accounts

– Colin From Accounts Kitty Flanagan – Fisk

– Fisk Nina Oyama – Deadloch

– Deadloch Helen Thomson – Colin From Accounts

– Colin From Accounts Julia Zemiro – Fisk

AACTA Award for Best Casting in Television presented by Casting Networks

Colin From Accounts – Kirsty McGregor, Stevie Ray

– Kirsty McGregor, Stevie Ray Deadloch – Alison Telford, Kate Leonard

– Alison Telford, Kate Leonard Safe Home – Nathan Lloyd

– Nathan Lloyd The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart – Jane Norris

– Jane Norris The Newsreader – Nathan Lloyd

AACTA Award for Best Children’s Program

Barrumbi Kids – Monica O’Brien, Danielle Maclean, Julia Morris – Ambience Entertainment Pty Limited and Tamarind Tree Pictures Pty Ltd (NITV, SBS)

– Monica O’Brien, Danielle Maclean, Julia Morris – Ambience Entertainment Pty Limited and Tamarind Tree Pictures Pty Ltd (NITV, SBS) Beep and Mort – Kaye Weeks – Windmill Pictures (ABC)

– Kaye Weeks – Windmill Pictures (ABC) Bluey – Charlie Aspinwall, Sam Moor, Daley Pearson – Ludo Studio (ABC)

– Charlie Aspinwall, Sam Moor, Daley Pearson – Ludo Studio (ABC) Crazy Fun Park – Joanna Werner – Werner Film Productions (ABC)

– Joanna Werner – Werner Film Productions (ABC) The PM’s Daughter – Tim Powell, Kieran Hoyle, Warren Clarke, Yingna Lu – Fremantle (ABC)

– Tim Powell, Kieran Hoyle, Warren Clarke, Yingna Lu – Fremantle (ABC) Turn Up The Volume – Philippa Campey, Amanda Higgs, Rachel Davis – Matchbox Pictures and Film Camp (ABC)

AACTA Award for Best Cinematography in Television

Aunty Donna’s Coffee Cafe – Episode 1 – Aaron Farrugia

– Episode 1 – Aaron Farrugia Deadloch – Episode 1 – Katie Milwright

– Episode 1 – Katie Milwright Erotic Stories – Episode 2 – Tania Lambert

– Episode 2 – Tania Lambert The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart – Episode 1 – Sam Chiplin

– Episode 1 – Sam Chiplin The Newsreader – Episode 4 – Earle Dresner

AACTA Award for Best Comedy Entertainment Program

Hard Quiz – Chris Walker, Kevin Whyte, Tom Gleeson, John Tabbagh – Thinkative Television and ABC (ABC)

– Chris Walker, Kevin Whyte, Tom Gleeson, John Tabbagh – Thinkative Television and ABC (ABC) RocKwiz – Ken Connor, Peter Bain-Hogg, Brian Nankervis, Joe Connor – Renegade Films (Foxtel)

– Ken Connor, Peter Bain-Hogg, Brian Nankervis, Joe Connor – Renegade Films (Foxtel) Taskmaster Australia – Cam Bakker – Kevin & Co and Avalon (Network Ten)

– Cam Bakker – Kevin & Co and Avalon (Network Ten) Thank God You’re Here – Michael Hirsh, Deb Herman, Rob Sitch – Working Dog Productions (Network Ten)

– Michael Hirsh, Deb Herman, Rob Sitch – Working Dog Productions (Network Ten) The Cheap Seats – Michael Hirsh, Deb Herman, Rob Sitch – Working Dog Productions (Network Ten)

– Michael Hirsh, Deb Herman, Rob Sitch – Working Dog Productions (Network Ten) The Weekly with Charlie Pickering – Chris Walker, Kevin Whyte, Charlie Pickering, Julia Holmes – Thinkative Television and ABC (ABC)

AACTA Award for Best Comedy Performer presented by Network Ten

Tom Gleeson – Hard Quiz

– Hard Quiz Jim Jefferies – The 1% Club

– The 1% Club Luke McGregor – Taskmaster Australia

– Taskmaster Australia Rhys Nicholson – RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under

– RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Nina Oyama – Taskmaster Australia

– Taskmaster Australia Charlie Pickering – The Weekly with Charlie Pickering

– The Weekly with Charlie Pickering Natalie Tran – The Great Australian Bake Off

– The Great Australian Bake Off Cal Wilson – The Great Australian Bake Off

AACTA Award for Best Costume Design in Television

Ten Pound Poms – Episode 1 – Xanthe Heubel

– Episode 1 – Xanthe Heubel The Claremont Murders – Episode 1 – Lisa Galea Gunning

– Episode 1 – Lisa Galea Gunning The Clearing – Episode 1 – Erin Roche

– Episode 1 – Erin Roche The Newsreader – Episode 4 – Zed Dragojlovich

– Episode 4 – Zed Dragojlovich While The Men Are Away – Episode 2 – Nina Edwards

AACTA Award for Best Direction in Drama or Comedy

Colin From Accounts (Episode 3) – Trent O’Donnell

(Episode 3) – Trent O’Donnell Colin From Accounts (Episode 6) – Matt Moore

(Episode 6) – Matt Moore Deadloch (Episode 1) – Ben Chessell

(Episode 1) – Ben Chessell The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart (Episode 1) – Glendyn Ivin

(Episode 1) – Glendyn Ivin The Newsreader (Episode 4) – Emma Freeman

AACTA Award for Best Direction in Nonfiction Television

Aaron Chen: If Weren’t Filmed, Nobody Would Believe – Henry Stone

– Henry Stone Adam and Poh’s Great Australian Bites (Episode 1) – Josh Martin

(Episode 1) – Josh Martin Matildas: The World at Our Feet (Episode 2) – Katie Bender Wynn

(Episode 2) – Katie Bender Wynn Queerstralia (Episode 1) – Stamatia Maroupas

(Episode 1) – Stamatia Maroupas The Australian Wars (Episode 1) – Rachel Perkins, Dylan River, Tov Belling

AACTA Award for Best Documentary or Factual Program

Matildas: The World at Our Feet – Steve Bibb – Barking Mad Productions and Station 10 Media (Disney+)

– Steve Bibb – Barking Mad Productions and Station 10 Media (Disney+) Ningaloo Nyinggulu – Celia Tait, Tim Winton, Peter Rees, Karen Williams – Artemis Media (ABC)

– Celia Tait, Tim Winton, Peter Rees, Karen Williams – Artemis Media (ABC) Queerstralia – Jon Casimir, Kevin Whyte, Zoë Coombs Marr, Plum Stubbings – Guesswork Television Pty Ltd (ABC)

– Jon Casimir, Kevin Whyte, Zoë Coombs Marr, Plum Stubbings – Guesswork Television Pty Ltd (ABC) The Australian Wars – Darren Dale, Rachel Perkins, Belinda Mravicic – Blackfella Films Pty Ltd (NITV, SBS)

– Darren Dale, Rachel Perkins, Belinda Mravicic – Blackfella Films Pty Ltd (NITV, SBS) War on Waste – Craig Reucassel, David Galloway, Leonie Lowe – Lune Media (ABC)

– Craig Reucassel, David Galloway, Leonie Lowe – Lune Media (ABC) Who Do You Think You Are – Maxine Gray – Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia (ABC)

AACTA Award for Best Drama Series

Bay Of Fires – Marta Dusseldorp, Yvonne Collins – Archipelago Productions and Fremantle Australia (ABC)

– Marta Dusseldorp, Yvonne Collins – Archipelago Productions and Fremantle Australia (ABC) Black Snow – Kaylene Butler, Lois Randall, Rosemary Blight – Goalpost Pictures (Stan)

– Kaylene Butler, Lois Randall, Rosemary Blight – Goalpost Pictures (Stan) Bump – Dan Edwards, John Edwards, Claudia Karvan, Kelsey Munro – Roadshow Rough Diamond (Stan)

– Dan Edwards, John Edwards, Claudia Karvan, Kelsey Munro – Roadshow Rough Diamond (Stan) Erotic Stories – Liam Heyen, Helen Bowden, Jason Stephens – Lingo Pictures (SBS)

– Liam Heyen, Helen Bowden, Jason Stephens – Lingo Pictures (SBS) Love Me – Nicole O’Donohue, Hamish Lewis, Michael Brooks – Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia (Binge)

– Nicole O’Donohue, Hamish Lewis, Michael Brooks – Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia (Binge) The Newsreader – Joanna Werner, Michael Lucas – Werner Film Productions (ABC)

AACTA Award for Best Editing in Television

Aunty Donna’s Coffee Cafe – Episode 1 – Peter Bennett

– Episode 1 – Peter Bennett Colin From Accounts – Episode 3 – Danielle Boesenberg

– Episode 3 – Danielle Boesenberg Deadloch – Episode 1 – Angie Higgins

– Episode 1 – Angie Higgins The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart – Episode 1 – Deborah Peart

– Episode 1 – Deborah Peart The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart – Episode 6 – Deborah Peart, Dany Cooper

– Episode 6 – Deborah Peart, Dany Cooper The Newsreader – Episode 4 – Angie Higgins

AACTA Award for Best Entertainment Program

Dancing With The Stars – Peter Beck, Kylie Washington, Deb Spinocchia – BBC Studios Australia (Seven Network)

– Peter Beck, Kylie Washington, Deb Spinocchia – BBC Studios Australia (Seven Network) Eurovision Song Contest 2023 – Grand Final – Paul Clarke, Emily Griggs – Blink TV Production Pty Ltd (SBS)

– Paul Clarke, Emily Griggs – Blink TV Production Pty Ltd (SBS) Lego Masters: Grand Masters – David McDonald, AJ Johnson, Di Yang – Endemol Shine Australia (Nine Network)

– David McDonald, AJ Johnson, Di Yang – Endemol Shine Australia (Nine Network) Mastermind – Lucy De Luca, Kylie Washington, Deb Spinocchia – BBC Studios Australia (SBS)

– Lucy De Luca, Kylie Washington, Deb Spinocchia – BBC Studios Australia (SBS) The 1% Club – John Leahy, Deb Spinocchia, Kylie Washington – BBC Studios Australia (Seven Network)

– John Leahy, Deb Spinocchia, Kylie Washington – BBC Studios Australia (Seven Network) The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition – Rikkie Proost – Eureka Productions (Network Ten)

AACTA Award for Best Factual Entertainment Program

Alone Australia – Riima Daher, Beth Hart – ITV Studios Australia (SBS)

– Riima Daher, Beth Hart – ITV Studios Australia (SBS) Gogglebox Australia – David McDonald, Will Minchin, Danielle Vos – Endemol Shine Australia (Foxtel, Network Ten)

– David McDonald, Will Minchin, Danielle Vos – Endemol Shine Australia (Foxtel, Network Ten) Kitchen Cabinet – Julie Hanna, Madeleine Hawcroft, Annabel Crabb, Rebecca Lamond – Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC)

– Julie Hanna, Madeleine Hawcroft, Annabel Crabb, Rebecca Lamond – Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) Old People’s Home for Teenagers – Tony De La Pena, Tara McWilliams, Emily Potts – Endemol Shine Australia (ABC)

– Tony De La Pena, Tara McWilliams, Emily Potts – Endemol Shine Australia (ABC) Take 5 with Zan Rowe – Nikita Agzarian, Josh Schmidt, Zan Rowe, Phoebe Bennett – ABC (ABC)

– Nikita Agzarian, Josh Schmidt, Zan Rowe, Phoebe Bennett – ABC (ABC) Who The Bloody Hell Are We? – Tony Jackson, David Collins, Nick McInerney – Chemical Media (SBS)

AACTA Award for Best Lead Actor in a Drama presented by BINGE

Tim Draxl – In Our Blood

– In Our Blood Travis Fimmel – Black Snow

– Black Snow Joel Lago – Erotic Stories

– Erotic Stories Sam Reid – The Newsreader

– The Newsreader Richard Roxburgh – Bali 2002

– Bali 2002 Hugo Weaving – Love Me

AACTA Award for Best Lead Actress in a Drama presented by BINGE

Kate Box – Erotic Stories

– Erotic Stories Aisha Dee – Safe Home

– Safe Home Bojana Novakovic – Love Me

– Love Me Teresa Palmer – The Clearing

– The Clearing Anna Torv – The Newsreader

– The Newsreader Sigourney Weaver – The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart

AACTA Award for Best Lifestyle Program

Adam and Poh’s Great Australian Bites – Adam Liaw – i8 Studio (SBS)

– Adam Liaw – i8 Studio (SBS) Gardening Australia – Gill Lomas, Rachel Coffey – ABCTV (ABC)

– Gill Lomas, Rachel Coffey – ABCTV (ABC) Grand Designs Australia – Brooke Bayvel, Michael Collett – Fremantle (Foxtel)

– Brooke Bayvel, Michael Collett – Fremantle (Foxtel) Love it or List It Australia – Karen Warner, Geoff Fitzpatrick, Caroline Audcent, Howard Myers – Beyond Productions, a Banijay Company (Binge, Foxtel)

– Karen Warner, Geoff Fitzpatrick, Caroline Audcent, Howard Myers – Beyond Productions, a Banijay Company (Binge, Foxtel) Selling Houses Australia – Nicole Rogers, Monique Bushby, Kam Vurlow – Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia (Foxtel)

– Nicole Rogers, Monique Bushby, Kam Vurlow – Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia (Foxtel) The Great Australian Bake Off – Alenka Henry, Howard Myers, Kylie Washington, Deb Spinocchia – BBC Studios Australia (Foxtel)

AACTA Award for Best Miniseries

Bad Behaviour – Amanda Higgs – Matchbox Pictures (Stan)

– Amanda Higgs – Matchbox Pictures (Stan) In Our Blood – Nathan Mayfield, Tracey Robertson – Hoodlum Entertainment PTY LTD (ABC)

– Nathan Mayfield, Tracey Robertson – Hoodlum Entertainment PTY LTD (ABC) Safe Home – Imogen Banks, Emelyne Palmer – Kindling Pictures (SBS)

– Imogen Banks, Emelyne Palmer – Kindling Pictures (SBS) The Clearing – Jude Troy, Richard Finlayson, Matt Cameron, Elise McCredie, Jeffrey Walker – Wooden Horse (Disney+)

– Jude Troy, Richard Finlayson, Matt Cameron, Elise McCredie, Jeffrey Walker – Wooden Horse (Disney+) The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart – Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, Barbara Gibbs, Sarah Lambert, Glendyn Ivin – Made Up Stories, Amazon Studios, Fifth Season (Amazon Prime Video)

– Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, Barbara Gibbs, Sarah Lambert, Glendyn Ivin – Made Up Stories, Amazon Studios, Fifth Season (Amazon Prime Video) While The Men Are Away – Lisa Shaunessy, Alexandra Burke, Kim Wilson, Elissa Down – Arcadia (SBS)

AACTA Award for Best Narrative Comedy Series

Colin From Accounts – Ian Collie, Rob Gibson, Patrick Brammall, Harriet Dyer – Easy Tiger (Binge, Foxtel)

– Ian Collie, Rob Gibson, Patrick Brammall, Harriet Dyer – Easy Tiger (Binge, Foxtel) Deadloch – Kate McCartney, Kate McLennan, Andrew Walker, Kevin Whyte – Guesswork Television, OK Great Productions and Amazon Studios (Amazon Prime Video)

– Kate McCartney, Kate McLennan, Andrew Walker, Kevin Whyte – Guesswork Television, OK Great Productions and Amazon Studios (Amazon Prime Video) Fisk – Vincent Sheehan, Kitty Flanagan – Origma 45 (ABC)

– Vincent Sheehan, Kitty Flanagan – Origma 45 (ABC) Gold Diggers – Ujuk Linda, John-Paul Sarni, Muffy Potter, Kate Butler – KOJO Studios (ABC)

– Ujuk Linda, John-Paul Sarni, Muffy Potter, Kate Butler – KOJO Studios (ABC) Upright – Jason Stephens, Meg O’Connell, Tim Minchin, Helen Bowden – Lingo Pictures (Foxtel)

– Jason Stephens, Meg O’Connell, Tim Minchin, Helen Bowden – Lingo Pictures (Foxtel) Utopia – Michael Hirsh, Deb Herman – Working Dog Productions (ABC)

AACTA Award for Best Original Score in Television

Bad Behaviour – Episode 1 – Caitlin Yeo

– Episode 1 – Caitlin Yeo Deadloch – Episode 1 – Amanda Brown

– Episode 1 – Amanda Brown Fisk – Episode 4 – Megan Washington, Daniel O’Brien

– Episode 4 – Megan Washington, Daniel O’Brien In Limbo – Episode 1 – Matteo Zingales

– Episode 1 – Matteo Zingales RFDS – Episode 5 – Amanda Brown, Damien Lane

AACTA Award for Best Production Design in Television

Beep and Mort – Episode 2 – Jonathon Oxlade

– Episode 2 – Jonathon Oxlade Black Snow – Episode 1 – Helen O’Loan

– Episode 1 – Helen O’Loan Deadloch – Episode 1 – Emma Fletcher

– Episode 1 – Emma Fletcher Gold Diggers – Episode 3 – Simon McCutcheon

– Episode 3 – Simon McCutcheon The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart – Episode 1 – Melinda Doring

– Episode 1 – Melinda Doring The Newsreader – Episode 4 – Paddy Reardon

AACTA Award for Best Reality Program

Australian Survivor: Heroes V Villains – Amelia Fisk, David Forster, Maria Handas, Toby Trappel – Endemol Shine Australia (Network Ten)

– Amelia Fisk, David Forster, Maria Handas, Toby Trappel – Endemol Shine Australia (Network Ten) FBOY Island Australia – Caroline Swift, Anson Charody-Bognar, Dean Toccini, Laura Cassidy – Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia (Binge)

– Caroline Swift, Anson Charody-Bognar, Dean Toccini, Laura Cassidy – Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia (Binge) Hunted Australia – Marty Benson, Natalie Cattach, Ben Davis – Endemol Shine Australia (Network Ten)

– Marty Benson, Natalie Cattach, Ben Davis – Endemol Shine Australia (Network Ten) MasterChef Australia – David Forster, Simon Child, Eoin Maher, April Mackay – Endemol Shine Australia (Network Ten)

– David Forster, Simon Child, Eoin Maher, April Mackay – Endemol Shine Australia (Network Ten) Real Housewives of Sydney – Samantha Martin, Natalie Brosnan, Dan Sheldon – Matchbox Productions (Binge, Foxtel)

– Samantha Martin, Natalie Brosnan, Dan Sheldon – Matchbox Productions (Binge, Foxtel) RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under – Amanda Duthie, Cailah Scobie – World of Wonder (Stan)

AACTA Award for Best Screenplay in Television

Black Snow (Episode 1) – Lucas Taylor

(Episode 1) – Lucas Taylor Colin From Accounts (Episode 3) – Harriet Dyer

(Episode 3) – Harriet Dyer Colin From Accounts (Episode 6) – Patrick Brammall

(Episode 6) – Patrick Brammall Deadloch (Episode 1) – Kate McCartney, Kate McLennan

(Episode 1) – Kate McCartney, Kate McLennan The Newsreader (Episode 4) – Adrian Russell Wills

AACTA Award for Best Sound in Television

Black Snow – Episode 6 – Mark Cornish, Tom Heuzenroeder, Justin Spasevski, Robert Mackenzie

– Episode 6 – Mark Cornish, Tom Heuzenroeder, Justin Spasevski, Robert Mackenzie Last King of The Cross – Episode 4 – Grant Shepherd

– Episode 4 – Grant Shepherd The Clearing – Episode 1 – Roger van Wensveen, David Williams, Ralph Ortner

– Episode 1 – Roger van Wensveen, David Williams, Ralph Ortner The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart – Episode 6 – David Lee, Robert Mackenzie

– Episode 6 – David Lee, Robert Mackenzie The Newsreader – Episode 6 – Nick Godkin, Ralph Ortner, Lee Yee, Liesl Pieterse

AACTA Award for Best Stand-Up Special

Aaron Chen: If Weren’t Filmed, Nobody Would Believe – Aaron Chen, Craig Ivanoff, Joshua Duncan – Junkyard Artists (YouTube Premium)

– Aaron Chen, Craig Ivanoff, Joshua Duncan – Junkyard Artists (YouTube Premium) Celeste Barber: Fine, thanks – Celeste Barber, Andy McIntyre, Nicole Dixon, Sarah Ben-m’rad, Steven Fisher, Trevor Engelson, Lisa Mann, Kay Lawrence– Big Yellow Taxi Productions (Netflix)

– Celeste Barber, Andy McIntyre, Nicole Dixon, Sarah Ben-m’rad, Steven Fisher, Trevor Engelson, Lisa Mann, Kay Lawrence– Big Yellow Taxi Productions (Netflix) Hannah Gadsby: Something Special – Hannah Gadsby, Kevin Whyte, Kathleen McCarthy, Jenney Shamash, Frank Bruzzese – Guesswork Television Pty Ltd (Netflix)

– Hannah Gadsby, Kevin Whyte, Kathleen McCarthy, Jenney Shamash, Frank Bruzzese – Guesswork Television Pty Ltd (Netflix) Jim Jefferies: High & Dry – Jim Jefferies, Brian Volk-Veiss, Andrew Murray – Nugget Productions (Netflix)

– Jim Jefferies, Brian Volk-Veiss, Andrew Murray – Nugget Productions (Netflix) Lizzy Hoo: Hoo Cares!? – Lizzy Hoo, Frank Bruzzese, Kathleen McCarthy, Georgina Ogilvie, Lauren Moore – Guesswork Television Pty Ltd (Amazon Prime Video)

– Lizzy Hoo, Frank Bruzzese, Kathleen McCarthy, Georgina Ogilvie, Lauren Moore – Guesswork Television Pty Ltd (Amazon Prime Video) Rhys Nicholson’s Big Queer Comedy Concert – Rhys Nicholson, Andy McIntyre, Nicole Dixon, Sarah Ben-m’rad, Kay Lawrence, Katherine Dale – Big Yellow Taxi Productions (Amazon Prime Video)

AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama

Tim Draxl – Erotic Stories

– Erotic Stories Alexander England – Black Snow

– Black Snow William McInnes – The Newsreader

– The Newsreader Bob Morley – Love Me

– Love Me Hunter Page-Lochard – The Newsreader

– The Newsreader Guy Pearce – The Clearing

AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama

Alycia Debnam-Carey – The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart

– The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart Marg Downey – The Newsreader

– The Newsreader Michelle Lim Davidson – The Newsreader

– The Newsreader Heather Mitchell – Love Me

– Love Me Leah Purcell – The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart

– The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart Brooke Satchwell – Black Snow

FILM

AACTA Award for Best Casting in Film presented by Casting Networks

Run Rabbit Run – Allison Meadows, Keziah Morgan

– Allison Meadows, Keziah Morgan Shayda – Anousha Zarkesh

– Anousha Zarkesh Sweet As – Jane Norris

– Jane Norris The New Boy – Anousha Zarkesh

– Anousha Zarkesh The Royal Hotel – Kirsty McGregor

AACTA Award for Best Cinematography in Film

Godless: The Eastfield Exorcism – Carl Allison

– Carl Allison Shayda – Sherwin Akbarzadeh

– Sherwin Akbarzadeh Sweet As – Katie Milwright

– Katie Milwright Talk to Me – Aaron McLisky

– Aaron McLisky The New Boy – Warwick Thornton

AACTA Award for Best Costume Design in Film

Blueback – Lien See Leong

– Lien See Leong Carmen – Emily Seresin

– Emily Seresin Seriously Red – Tim Chappel

– Tim Chappel The New Boy – Heather Wallace

– Heather Wallace The Rooster – Ellen Stanistreet

AACTA Award for Best Direction in Film

Of An Age – Goran Stolevski

– Goran Stolevski Shayda – Noora Niasari

– Noora Niasari Sweet As – Jub Clerc

– Jub Clerc Talk to Me – Danny Philippou, Michael Philippou

– Danny Philippou, Michael Philippou The New Boy – Warwick Thornton

– Warwick Thornton The Royal Hotel – Kitty Green

AACTA Award for Best Editing in Film presented by Spectrum Films

Carmen – Dany Cooper

– Dany Cooper Scarygirl – Michelle McGilvray, Matt Villa, Courtney Teixera

– Michelle McGilvray, Matt Villa, Courtney Teixera Sweet As – Katie Flaxman

– Katie Flaxman Talk to Me – Geoff Lamb

– Geoff Lamb The New Boy – Nick Meyers

AACTA Award for Best Film

Of An Age – Kristina Ceyton, Samantha Jennings – Causeway Films

– Kristina Ceyton, Samantha Jennings – Causeway Films Shayda – Vincent Sheehan, Noora Niasari – Origma 45

– Vincent Sheehan, Noora Niasari – Origma 45 Sweet As – Liz Kearney – Arenamedia

– Liz Kearney – Arenamedia Talk to Me – Samantha Jennings, Kristina Ceyton – Causeway Films

– Samantha Jennings, Kristina Ceyton – Causeway Films The New Boy – Kath Shelper, Andrew Upton, Cate Blanchett, Lorenzo de Maio – Dirty Films & Scarlett Pictures

– Kath Shelper, Andrew Upton, Cate Blanchett, Lorenzo de Maio – Dirty Films & Scarlett Pictures The Royal Hotel – Liz Watts, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning, Kath Shelper – See-Saw Films

AACTA Award for Best Indie Film

A Savage Christmas – Madeleine Dyer, Ben McNeill, Daniel Mulvihill – Roaring Entertainment

– Madeleine Dyer, Ben McNeill, Daniel Mulvihill – Roaring Entertainment Limbo – Ivan Sen (Dir.), David Jowsey, Greer Simpkin, Rachel Higgins – Bunya Productions

– Ivan Sen (Dir.), David Jowsey, Greer Simpkin, Rachel Higgins – Bunya Productions Monolith – Matt Vesely (Dir.), Bettina Hamilton – Black Cat White Rabbit Productions

– Matt Vesely (Dir.), Bettina Hamilton – Black Cat White Rabbit Productions Streets of Colour – Ronnie S Riskalla (Dir.), Yolandi Franken – SkyCross Entertainment

– Ronnie S Riskalla (Dir.), Yolandi Franken – SkyCross Entertainment The Rooster – Mark Leonard Winter (Dir.), Geraldine Hakewill, MahVeen Shahraki – Don’t Crow!, Thousand Mile Productions and Clever Rabbit Productions

– Mark Leonard Winter (Dir.), Geraldine Hakewill, MahVeen Shahraki – Don’t Crow!, Thousand Mile Productions and Clever Rabbit Productions The Survival of Kindness – Rolf de Heer (Dir.), Julie Byrne – Vertigo Productions and Triptych Pictures

AACTA Award for Best Lead Actor in Film

Elias Anton – Of An Age

– Of An Age Simon Baker – Limbo

– Limbo Thom Green – Of An Age

– Of An Age Phoenix Raei – The Rooster

– The Rooster Aswan Reid – The New Boy

– The New Boy Osamah Sami – Shayda

AACTA Award for Best Lead Actress in Film

Zar Amir Ebrahimi – Shayda

– Shayda Shantae Barnes-Cowan – Sweet As

– Sweet As Cate Blanchett – The New Boy

– The New Boy Julia Garner – The Royal Hotel

– The Royal Hotel Sarah Snook – Run Rabbit Run

– Run Rabbit Run Sophie Wilde – Talk to Me

AACTA Award for Best Original Score in Film

Blueback – Nigel Westlake

– Nigel Westlake Godless: The Eastfield Exorcism – Dmitri Golovko

– Dmitri Golovko Suka – Me-Lee Hay

– Me-Lee Hay Talk to Me – Cornel Wilczek

– Cornel Wilczek The Big Dog – Sam Weiss

AACTA Award for Best Production Design in Film

Carmen – Steven Jones-Evans

– Steven Jones-Evans Scarygirl – Nathan Jurevicius

– Nathan Jurevicius The New Boy – Amy Baker

– Amy Baker The Portable Door – Matthew Putland

– Matthew Putland True Spirit – Michelle McGahey, Bill Booth, Gillian Butler

AACTA Award for Best Screenplay in Film

Of An Age – Goran Stolevski

– Goran Stolevski Shayda – Noora Niasari

– Noora Niasari Talk to Me – Danny Philippou, Bill Hinzman

– Danny Philippou, Bill Hinzman The New Boy – Warwick Thornton

– Warwick Thornton The Royal Hotel – Kitty Green, Oscar Redding

AACTA Award for Best Sound in Film

Godless: The Eastfield Exorcism – Benni Knop

– Benni Knop Scarygirl – Stuart Morton, Cameron Grant

– Stuart Morton, Cameron Grant Seriously Red – Sam Hayward, Angus Robertson, Guntis Sic, Danielle Wiessner

– Sam Hayward, Angus Robertson, Guntis Sic, Danielle Wiessner Talk to Me – Emma Bortignon, Pete Smith, Nick Steele

– Emma Bortignon, Pete Smith, Nick Steele Three Chords and the Truth – Anthony Marsh

AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actor in Film

Mojean Aria – Shayda

– Shayda Eric Bana – Blueback

– Blueback Wayne Blair – The New Boy

– The New Boy Rob Collins – Limbo

– Limbo Zoe Terakes – Talk to Me

– Talk to Me Hugo Weaving – The Rooster

AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actress in Film

Alex Jensen – Talk to Me

– Talk to Me Deborah Mailman – The New Boy

– The New Boy Tasma Walton – Sweet As

– Sweet As Mia Wasikowska – Blueback

– Blueback Ursula Yovich – The Royal Hotel

– The Royal Hotel Selina Zahednia – Shayda

SHORT FILM

An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It – Lachlan Pendragon – Griffith Film School

– Lachlan Pendragon – Griffith Film School Ashes – Georgina Haig, Dean Francis, Daisy Betts-Miller, Charmaine Kuhn – Stewart Haig Productions

– Georgina Haig, Dean Francis, Daisy Betts-Miller, Charmaine Kuhn – Stewart Haig Productions Finding Addison – Francisca Braithwaite, Jess Milne, Nick Bolton – Blue Sparrow Entertainment

– Francisca Braithwaite, Jess Milne, Nick Bolton – Blue Sparrow Entertainment Jia – Vee Shi, Nicholson Ren, Taysha McFarland – Niu Studios

– Vee Shi, Nicholson Ren, Taysha McFarland – Niu Studios Mud Crab – David Robinson-Smith, Adam Daniel, Adam Finney – Australian Film Television and Radio School (AFTRS)

– David Robinson-Smith, Adam Daniel, Adam Finney – Australian Film Television and Radio School (AFTRS) Not Dark Yet – Bonnie Moir, Nicholas Denton, Michael Jones – Exit Films

DOCUMENTARY

AACTA Award for Best Cinematography in a Documentary

Australia’s Wild Odyssey – Nick Robinson, Jack Riley, Ashley Gibb, Caspar Mazzotti

– Nick Robinson, Jack Riley, Ashley Gibb, Caspar Mazzotti Shackleton: The Greatest Story of Survival – Caspar Mazzotti, Cam Batten, Nick Robinson, Miles Rowland

– Caspar Mazzotti, Cam Batten, Nick Robinson, Miles Rowland The Dark Emu Story – Simon Morris

– Simon Morris The Giants – Sherwin Akbarzadeh

– Sherwin Akbarzadeh This Is Going To Be Big – Alex Serafini

AACTA Award for Best Documentary

Ego: The Michael Gudinski Story – Paul Goldman (Dir.), Bethany Jones, Paige McGinley – Mushroom Studios

– Paul Goldman (Dir.), Bethany Jones, Paige McGinley – Mushroom Studios Harley & Katya – Selina Miles (Dir.), Blayke Hoffman, Jo-anne McGowan, Aaliyah-Jade Bradbury – Stranger Than Fiction

– Selina Miles (Dir.), Blayke Hoffman, Jo-anne McGowan, Aaliyah-Jade Bradbury – Stranger Than Fiction John Farnham: Finding The Voice – Poppy Stockell (Dir.), Mikael Borglund, Paul Clarke, Martin Fabinyi, Olivia Hoopmann – Beyond Oz in association with Blink TV Production

– Poppy Stockell (Dir.), Mikael Borglund, Paul Clarke, Martin Fabinyi, Olivia Hoopmann – Beyond Oz in association with Blink TV Production The Dark Emu Story – Allan Clarke (Dir.), Darren Dale, Belinda Mravicic, Jacob Hickey – Blackfella Films

– Allan Clarke (Dir.), Darren Dale, Belinda Mravicic, Jacob Hickey – Blackfella Films The Giants – Laurence Billiet (Dir.), Rachael Antony (Dir.), Helen Panckhurst – General Strike and Matchbox Pictures

– Laurence Billiet (Dir.), Rachael Antony (Dir.), Helen Panckhurst – General Strike and Matchbox Pictures The Last Daughter – Brenda Matthews (Dir.), Nathaniel Schmidt (Dir.), Simon Williams, Brendon Skinner – Gravity Films

– Brenda Matthews (Dir.), Nathaniel Schmidt (Dir.), Simon Williams, Brendon Skinner – Gravity Films This Is Going To Be Big – Thomas Charles Hyland (Dir.), Jim Wright, Josie Mason-Campbell – Truce Films and Fremantle Media

– Thomas Charles Hyland (Dir.), Jim Wright, Josie Mason-Campbell – Truce Films and Fremantle Media To Never Forget – Peter Hegedüs (Dir.), Jaclyn McLendon, Bobbi-Lea Dionysius – Soul Vision Films

AACTA Award for Best Editing in a Documentary

Because We Have Each Other – Patrick McCabe

– Patrick McCabe Folau – Peter Crombie, Lawrie Silvestrin

– Peter Crombie, Lawrie Silvestrin Harley & Katya – Simon Njoo, Pete Ward

– Simon Njoo, Pete Ward Queerstralia – Aleck Morton, Lydia Springhall

– Aleck Morton, Lydia Springhall The Australian Wars – Andrea Lang, Mark Atkin, Hilary Balmond

AACTA Award for Best Original Score in a Documentary

John Farnham: Finding The Voice – David Hirschfelder

– David Hirschfelder Kindred – Caitlin Yeo

– Caitlin Yeo Splice Here: A Projected Odyssey – Brett Aplin, Burkhard Dallwitz

– Brett Aplin, Burkhard Dallwitz The Dark Emu Story – Caitlin Yeo, Damien Lane

– Caitlin Yeo, Damien Lane Under Cover – Mark D’Angelo

AACTA Award for Best Sound in a Documentary

Ego: The Michael Gudinski Story – David Williams

– David Williams John Farnham: Finding The Voice – Wayne Pashley

– Wayne Pashley Kindred – Damien Lane, Andrew Belletty

– Damien Lane, Andrew Belletty Memory Film – A Filmmaker’s Diary – Tristan Meredith

– Tristan Meredith The Dark Emu Story – Eren Sener, Andrew Wright, Will Carroll, Megan Howieson

ONLINE

AACTA Award for Best Online Drama or Comedy

Appetite – Mohini Herse, Karen Radzyner – Fell Swoop Pictures and Photoplay Films

– Mohini Herse, Karen Radzyner – Fell Swoop Pictures and Photoplay Films Latecomers – Liam Heyen, Hannah Ngo, Angus Thompson, Emma Myers, Nina Oyama, Madeleine Gottlieb, Alistair Baldwin – Mad Ones Films & Lazy Susan Films

– Liam Heyen, Hannah Ngo, Angus Thompson, Emma Myers, Nina Oyama, Madeleine Gottlieb, Alistair Baldwin – Mad Ones Films & Lazy Susan Films Me & Her(pes) – Gemma Bird Matheson, Hannah Ngo, Kasia Vickery, Vic Zerbst – Chips & Gravy Films in association with Lazy Susan Films

– Gemma Bird Matheson, Hannah Ngo, Kasia Vickery, Vic Zerbst – Chips & Gravy Films in association with Lazy Susan Films Monologue – Jim Wright, Elise Trenorden, Nicholas Clifford, Nina Oyama – Truce Films

– Jim Wright, Elise Trenorden, Nicholas Clifford, Nina Oyama – Truce Films The Disposables – Karen Radzyner, Renny Wijeyamohan, Sonia Whiteman, Keir Wilkins – Photoplay Films and Dragonet Films

– Karen Radzyner, Renny Wijeyamohan, Sonia Whiteman, Keir Wilkins – Photoplay Films and Dragonet Films The Future of Everything – Nicholas Colla, Mike Greaney, Nicolette Minster – LateNite

OTHER

AACTA Award for Best Hair and Makeup presented by HASK

Last King of The Cross – Jennifer Lamphee

– Jennifer Lamphee Talk to Me – Rebecca Buratto, Paul Katte, Nick Nicolaou

– Rebecca Buratto, Paul Katte, Nick Nicolaou The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart – Lara Jade Birch, Georgia Lockhart-Adams

– Lara Jade Birch, Georgia Lockhart-Adams The Portable Door – Jennifer Lamphee

– Jennifer Lamphee Wolf Like Me – Sheldon Wade, Adam Johansen, Damian Martin

AACTA Award for Best Visual Effects or Animation