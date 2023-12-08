‘The New Boy’, ‘Talk to Me’, ‘The Newsreader’, ‘The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart’ lead AACTA nominees

AACTA announced the remaining nominations for its February awards this morning, with Warwick Thornton’s The New Boy garnering the most nods in film with 12, closely followed by Talk to Me with 11, while with 15 nominations, The Newsreader is the most recognised TV series.
Amazon series The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart and Deadloch garnered 12 and 10 nominations respectively, while Binge’s Colin From Accounts also has 10.
The 2024 AACTA Awards will be the first to be held on the Gold Coast, and will also mark the first time they will be presented in February, a move designed to make the event more in line with international awards season.
Both The New Boy and Talk to Me are up for Best Film, alongside Noora Niasari’s Shayda, Goran Stolevski’s Of An Age, Jub Clerc’s Sweet As and Kitty Green’s The Royal Hotel, with the contest for Best Direction completely mirrored.
Causeway Films’ Kristina Ceyton and Sam Jennings produced both Of An Age and Talk to Me, while Scarlett Pictures Kath Shelper is nominated for both The New Boy, which she produced with Dirty Films’ Andrew Upton, Cate Blanchett, Lorenzo de Maio, and The Royal Hotel, produced with See-Saw Pictures Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Liz Watts.
Competing for Best Screenplay are Stolevski for Of An Age, Niasari for Shayda, Danny Philippou and Bill Hinzman for Talk to Me, Thornton for The New Boy and Green and Oscar Redding for The Royal Hotel.
Best Indie Film, designed to honour independent and low budget filmmaking (under $2 million), proves an interesting category for 2024, with line-up that includes films from some of the country’s leading auteurs as well as some first-time feature directors. They include Ivan Sen’s Limbo, Rolf de Heer’s The Survival of Kindness, Madeleine Dyer’s A Savage Christmas, Matt Vesely’s Monolith, and Mark Leonard Winter’s The Rooster, and Ronnie S Riskalla’s Streets of Colour.
There is a strong field for the Best Lead Actress award, with Zar Amir Ebrahimi up for Shayda, Cate Blanchett for The New Boy, Julia Garner for The Royal Hotel, Sarah Snook for Run Rabbit Run, Sophie Wilde for Talk to Me and Shantae Barnes-Cowan for Sweet As.
Best Lead Actor sees the two romantic leads of Of An Age, Elias Anton and Thom Green, face off against each other, as well as The New Boy’s young star Aswan Reid, Shayda’s Osamah Sami, Limbo‘s Simon Baker and The Rooster‘s Phoenix Raei.
Child actress Selina Zahednia, discovered for Shayda via extensive outreach in among Australia’s Persian community, is nominated for Best Supporting Actress, alongside Alex Jensen for Talk to Me, Deborah Mailman for The New Boy, Tasma Walton for Sweet As, Mia Wasikowska for Blueback and Ursula Yovich for The Royal Hotel.
Best Supporting Actor will see Shayda’s Mojean Aria square off against Eric Bana for Blueback, Wayne Blair for The New Boy, Rob Collins for Limbo, Zoe Terakes for Talk to Me and Hugo Weaving for The Rooster.
In television, Best Drama Series is a contest between Bay of Fires, The Newsreader, Black Snow, Bump, Love Me and Erotic Stories, while the award for Best Miniseries will be between Bad Behaviour, In Our Blood, Safe Home, While the Men Are Away, The Clearing and The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart.
Colin From Accounts, Deadloch, Fisk, Gold Diggers, Utopia and Upright are up for Best Narrative Comedy, while Bluey is set to vie for its fifth AACTA Award for Best Children’s Program against Barrumbi Kids, Beep and Mort, Crazy Fun Park, The PM’s Daughter and Turn Up the Volume.
The six nominees for Best Documentary or Factual Program are Matildas: The World at Our Feet, Ningaloo Nyinggulu, Queerstralia, The Australian Wars, War On Waste and Who Do You Think You Are?.
Weaving earns his second nomination for 2024 in TV, up for Best Lead Actor for his performance in Love Me, alongside fellow nominees Tim Draxl for In Our Blood, Travis Fimmel for Black Snow, Joel Lago for Erotic Stories (his first on-screen role), Sam Reid for The Newsreader and Richard Roxburgh for Bali 2002.
Draxl is also up for a second award, competing for Best Supporting Actor in Drama for Erotic Stories with Black Snow‘s Alexander England, The Newsreader’s William McInnes, Love Me‘s Bob Morley, The Newsreader‘s Hunter Page-Lochard and The Clearing‘s Guy Pearce.
Kate Box is yet another dual nominee, up for both Best Lead Actress in a Drama for her work in Erotic Stories and Best Acting in Comedy for Deadloch.
Vying against her in the Best Lead Actress category are Aisha Dee for Safe Home, Bojana Novakovic for Love Me, Teresa Palmer for The Clearing, Anna Torv for The Newsreader and Sigourney Weaver for The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart.
Women dominate the nominees general neutral comedy acting award, with Patrick Brammall from Colin From Accounts the lone male against co-stars Harriet Dyer and Helen Thomson, Box and fellow Deadloch star Nina Oyama, Kitty Flanagan and Julia Zemiro for Fisk and Celeste Barber for Wellmania.
The AACTA Audience Choice Awards will commence in December, with AACTA to call for contenders on social media, and then voting to begin in January.
“Congratulations to all of this year’s nominees, the remarkable talent shaping Australia’s vibrant screen landscape is unparalleled. Each nomination and achievement stands as a testament to the talent that elevate our nation’s storytelling on the global stage. We look forward to celebrating the incredible impact our productions and screen practitioners continue to make within the industry and beyond,” said AACTA CEO Damian Tr
The AACTA Industry Awards will be held February 8 and the Awards Ceremony February 10 at Home of the Arts (HOTA), Gold Coast.
The full list of nominees:
TELEVISION
AACTA Award for Best Acting in a Comedy
- Celeste Barber – Wellmania
- Kate Box – Deadloch
- Patrick Brammall – Colin From Accounts
- Harriet Dyer – Colin From Accounts
- Kitty Flanagan – Fisk
- Nina Oyama – Deadloch
- Helen Thomson – Colin From Accounts
- Julia Zemiro – Fisk
AACTA Award for Best Casting in Television presented by Casting Networks
- Colin From Accounts – Kirsty McGregor, Stevie Ray
- Deadloch – Alison Telford, Kate Leonard
- Safe Home – Nathan Lloyd
- The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart – Jane Norris
- The Newsreader – Nathan Lloyd
AACTA Award for Best Children’s Program
- Barrumbi Kids – Monica O’Brien, Danielle Maclean, Julia Morris – Ambience Entertainment Pty Limited and Tamarind Tree Pictures Pty Ltd (NITV, SBS)
- Beep and Mort – Kaye Weeks – Windmill Pictures (ABC)
- Bluey – Charlie Aspinwall, Sam Moor, Daley Pearson – Ludo Studio (ABC)
- Crazy Fun Park – Joanna Werner – Werner Film Productions (ABC)
- The PM’s Daughter – Tim Powell, Kieran Hoyle, Warren Clarke, Yingna Lu – Fremantle (ABC)
- Turn Up The Volume – Philippa Campey, Amanda Higgs, Rachel Davis – Matchbox Pictures and Film Camp (ABC)
AACTA Award for Best Cinematography in Television
- Aunty Donna’s Coffee Cafe – Episode 1 – Aaron Farrugia
- Deadloch – Episode 1 – Katie Milwright
- Erotic Stories – Episode 2 – Tania Lambert
- The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart – Episode 1 – Sam Chiplin
- The Newsreader – Episode 4 – Earle Dresner
AACTA Award for Best Comedy Entertainment Program
- Hard Quiz – Chris Walker, Kevin Whyte, Tom Gleeson, John Tabbagh – Thinkative Television and ABC (ABC)
- RocKwiz – Ken Connor, Peter Bain-Hogg, Brian Nankervis, Joe Connor – Renegade Films (Foxtel)
- Taskmaster Australia – Cam Bakker – Kevin & Co and Avalon (Network Ten)
- Thank God You’re Here – Michael Hirsh, Deb Herman, Rob Sitch – Working Dog Productions (Network Ten)
- The Cheap Seats – Michael Hirsh, Deb Herman, Rob Sitch – Working Dog Productions (Network Ten)
- The Weekly with Charlie Pickering – Chris Walker, Kevin Whyte, Charlie Pickering, Julia Holmes – Thinkative Television and ABC (ABC)
AACTA Award for Best Comedy Performer presented by Network Ten
- Tom Gleeson – Hard Quiz
- Jim Jefferies – The 1% Club
- Luke McGregor – Taskmaster Australia
- Rhys Nicholson – RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under
- Nina Oyama – Taskmaster Australia
- Charlie Pickering – The Weekly with Charlie Pickering
- Natalie Tran – The Great Australian Bake Off
- Cal Wilson – The Great Australian Bake Off
AACTA Award for Best Costume Design in Television
- Ten Pound Poms – Episode 1 – Xanthe Heubel
- The Claremont Murders – Episode 1 – Lisa Galea Gunning
- The Clearing – Episode 1 – Erin Roche
- The Newsreader – Episode 4 – Zed Dragojlovich
- While The Men Are Away – Episode 2 – Nina Edwards
AACTA Award for Best Direction in Drama or Comedy
- Colin From Accounts (Episode 3) – Trent O’Donnell
- Colin From Accounts (Episode 6) – Matt Moore
- Deadloch (Episode 1) – Ben Chessell
- The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart (Episode 1) – Glendyn Ivin
- The Newsreader (Episode 4) – Emma Freeman
AACTA Award for Best Direction in Nonfiction Television
- Aaron Chen: If Weren’t Filmed, Nobody Would Believe – Henry Stone
- Adam and Poh’s Great Australian Bites (Episode 1) – Josh Martin
- Matildas: The World at Our Feet (Episode 2) – Katie Bender Wynn
- Queerstralia (Episode 1) – Stamatia Maroupas
- The Australian Wars (Episode 1) – Rachel Perkins, Dylan River, Tov Belling
AACTA Award for Best Documentary or Factual Program
- Matildas: The World at Our Feet – Steve Bibb – Barking Mad Productions and Station 10 Media (Disney+)
- Ningaloo Nyinggulu – Celia Tait, Tim Winton, Peter Rees, Karen Williams – Artemis Media (ABC)
- Queerstralia – Jon Casimir, Kevin Whyte, Zoë Coombs Marr, Plum Stubbings – Guesswork Television Pty Ltd (ABC)
- The Australian Wars – Darren Dale, Rachel Perkins, Belinda Mravicic – Blackfella Films Pty Ltd (NITV, SBS)
- War on Waste – Craig Reucassel, David Galloway, Leonie Lowe – Lune Media (ABC)
- Who Do You Think You Are – Maxine Gray – Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia (ABC)
AACTA Award for Best Drama Series
- Bay Of Fires – Marta Dusseldorp, Yvonne Collins – Archipelago Productions and Fremantle Australia (ABC)
- Black Snow – Kaylene Butler, Lois Randall, Rosemary Blight – Goalpost Pictures (Stan)
- Bump – Dan Edwards, John Edwards, Claudia Karvan, Kelsey Munro – Roadshow Rough Diamond (Stan)
- Erotic Stories – Liam Heyen, Helen Bowden, Jason Stephens – Lingo Pictures (SBS)
- Love Me – Nicole O’Donohue, Hamish Lewis, Michael Brooks – Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia (Binge)
- The Newsreader – Joanna Werner, Michael Lucas – Werner Film Productions (ABC)
AACTA Award for Best Editing in Television
- Aunty Donna’s Coffee Cafe – Episode 1 – Peter Bennett
- Colin From Accounts – Episode 3 – Danielle Boesenberg
- Deadloch – Episode 1 – Angie Higgins
- The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart – Episode 1 – Deborah Peart
- The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart – Episode 6 – Deborah Peart, Dany Cooper
- The Newsreader – Episode 4 – Angie Higgins
AACTA Award for Best Entertainment Program
- Dancing With The Stars – Peter Beck, Kylie Washington, Deb Spinocchia – BBC Studios Australia (Seven Network)
- Eurovision Song Contest 2023 – Grand Final – Paul Clarke, Emily Griggs – Blink TV Production Pty Ltd (SBS)
- Lego Masters: Grand Masters – David McDonald, AJ Johnson, Di Yang – Endemol Shine Australia (Nine Network)
- Mastermind – Lucy De Luca, Kylie Washington, Deb Spinocchia – BBC Studios Australia (SBS)
- The 1% Club – John Leahy, Deb Spinocchia, Kylie Washington – BBC Studios Australia (Seven Network)
- The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition – Rikkie Proost – Eureka Productions (Network Ten)
AACTA Award for Best Factual Entertainment Program
- Alone Australia – Riima Daher, Beth Hart – ITV Studios Australia (SBS)
- Gogglebox Australia – David McDonald, Will Minchin, Danielle Vos – Endemol Shine Australia (Foxtel, Network Ten)
- Kitchen Cabinet – Julie Hanna, Madeleine Hawcroft, Annabel Crabb, Rebecca Lamond – Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC)
- Old People’s Home for Teenagers – Tony De La Pena, Tara McWilliams, Emily Potts – Endemol Shine Australia (ABC)
- Take 5 with Zan Rowe – Nikita Agzarian, Josh Schmidt, Zan Rowe, Phoebe Bennett – ABC (ABC)
- Who The Bloody Hell Are We? – Tony Jackson, David Collins, Nick McInerney – Chemical Media (SBS)
AACTA Award for Best Lead Actor in a Drama presented by BINGE
- Tim Draxl – In Our Blood
- Travis Fimmel – Black Snow
- Joel Lago – Erotic Stories
- Sam Reid – The Newsreader
- Richard Roxburgh – Bali 2002
- Hugo Weaving – Love Me
AACTA Award for Best Lead Actress in a Drama presented by BINGE
- Kate Box – Erotic Stories
- Aisha Dee – Safe Home
- Bojana Novakovic – Love Me
- Teresa Palmer – The Clearing
- Anna Torv – The Newsreader
- Sigourney Weaver – The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart
AACTA Award for Best Lifestyle Program
- Adam and Poh’s Great Australian Bites – Adam Liaw – i8 Studio (SBS)
- Gardening Australia – Gill Lomas, Rachel Coffey – ABCTV (ABC)
- Grand Designs Australia – Brooke Bayvel, Michael Collett – Fremantle (Foxtel)
- Love it or List It Australia – Karen Warner, Geoff Fitzpatrick, Caroline Audcent, Howard Myers – Beyond Productions, a Banijay Company (Binge, Foxtel)
- Selling Houses Australia – Nicole Rogers, Monique Bushby, Kam Vurlow – Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia (Foxtel)
- The Great Australian Bake Off – Alenka Henry, Howard Myers, Kylie Washington, Deb Spinocchia – BBC Studios Australia (Foxtel)
AACTA Award for Best Miniseries
- Bad Behaviour – Amanda Higgs – Matchbox Pictures (Stan)
- In Our Blood – Nathan Mayfield, Tracey Robertson – Hoodlum Entertainment PTY LTD (ABC)
- Safe Home – Imogen Banks, Emelyne Palmer – Kindling Pictures (SBS)
- The Clearing – Jude Troy, Richard Finlayson, Matt Cameron, Elise McCredie, Jeffrey Walker – Wooden Horse (Disney+)
- The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart – Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, Barbara Gibbs, Sarah Lambert, Glendyn Ivin – Made Up Stories, Amazon Studios, Fifth Season (Amazon Prime Video)
- While The Men Are Away – Lisa Shaunessy, Alexandra Burke, Kim Wilson, Elissa Down – Arcadia (SBS)
AACTA Award for Best Narrative Comedy Series
- Colin From Accounts – Ian Collie, Rob Gibson, Patrick Brammall, Harriet Dyer – Easy Tiger (Binge, Foxtel)
- Deadloch – Kate McCartney, Kate McLennan, Andrew Walker, Kevin Whyte – Guesswork Television, OK Great Productions and Amazon Studios (Amazon Prime Video)
- Fisk – Vincent Sheehan, Kitty Flanagan – Origma 45 (ABC)
- Gold Diggers – Ujuk Linda, John-Paul Sarni, Muffy Potter, Kate Butler – KOJO Studios (ABC)
- Upright – Jason Stephens, Meg O’Connell, Tim Minchin, Helen Bowden – Lingo Pictures (Foxtel)
- Utopia – Michael Hirsh, Deb Herman – Working Dog Productions (ABC)
AACTA Award for Best Original Score in Television
- Bad Behaviour – Episode 1 – Caitlin Yeo
- Deadloch – Episode 1 – Amanda Brown
- Fisk – Episode 4 – Megan Washington, Daniel O’Brien
- In Limbo – Episode 1 – Matteo Zingales
- RFDS – Episode 5 – Amanda Brown, Damien Lane
AACTA Award for Best Production Design in Television
- Beep and Mort – Episode 2 – Jonathon Oxlade
- Black Snow – Episode 1 – Helen O’Loan
- Deadloch – Episode 1 – Emma Fletcher
- Gold Diggers – Episode 3 – Simon McCutcheon
- The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart – Episode 1 – Melinda Doring
- The Newsreader – Episode 4 – Paddy Reardon
AACTA Award for Best Reality Program
- Australian Survivor: Heroes V Villains – Amelia Fisk, David Forster, Maria Handas, Toby Trappel – Endemol Shine Australia (Network Ten)
- FBOY Island Australia – Caroline Swift, Anson Charody-Bognar, Dean Toccini, Laura Cassidy – Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia (Binge)
- Hunted Australia – Marty Benson, Natalie Cattach, Ben Davis – Endemol Shine Australia (Network Ten)
- MasterChef Australia – David Forster, Simon Child, Eoin Maher, April Mackay – Endemol Shine Australia (Network Ten)
- Real Housewives of Sydney – Samantha Martin, Natalie Brosnan, Dan Sheldon – Matchbox Productions (Binge, Foxtel)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under – Amanda Duthie, Cailah Scobie – World of Wonder (Stan)
AACTA Award for Best Screenplay in Television
- Black Snow (Episode 1) – Lucas Taylor
- Colin From Accounts (Episode 3) – Harriet Dyer
- Colin From Accounts (Episode 6) – Patrick Brammall
- Deadloch (Episode 1) – Kate McCartney, Kate McLennan
- The Newsreader (Episode 4) – Adrian Russell Wills
AACTA Award for Best Sound in Television
- Black Snow – Episode 6 – Mark Cornish, Tom Heuzenroeder, Justin Spasevski, Robert Mackenzie
- Last King of The Cross – Episode 4 – Grant Shepherd
- The Clearing – Episode 1 – Roger van Wensveen, David Williams, Ralph Ortner
- The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart – Episode 6 – David Lee, Robert Mackenzie
- The Newsreader – Episode 6 – Nick Godkin, Ralph Ortner, Lee Yee, Liesl Pieterse
AACTA Award for Best Stand-Up Special
- Aaron Chen: If Weren’t Filmed, Nobody Would Believe – Aaron Chen, Craig Ivanoff, Joshua Duncan – Junkyard Artists (YouTube Premium)
- Celeste Barber: Fine, thanks – Celeste Barber, Andy McIntyre, Nicole Dixon, Sarah Ben-m’rad, Steven Fisher, Trevor Engelson, Lisa Mann, Kay Lawrence– Big Yellow Taxi Productions (Netflix)
- Hannah Gadsby: Something Special – Hannah Gadsby, Kevin Whyte, Kathleen McCarthy, Jenney Shamash, Frank Bruzzese – Guesswork Television Pty Ltd (Netflix)
- Jim Jefferies: High & Dry – Jim Jefferies, Brian Volk-Veiss, Andrew Murray – Nugget Productions (Netflix)
- Lizzy Hoo: Hoo Cares!? – Lizzy Hoo, Frank Bruzzese, Kathleen McCarthy, Georgina Ogilvie, Lauren Moore – Guesswork Television Pty Ltd (Amazon Prime Video)
- Rhys Nicholson’s Big Queer Comedy Concert – Rhys Nicholson, Andy McIntyre, Nicole Dixon, Sarah Ben-m’rad, Kay Lawrence, Katherine Dale – Big Yellow Taxi Productions (Amazon Prime Video)
AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama
- Tim Draxl – Erotic Stories
- Alexander England – Black Snow
- William McInnes – The Newsreader
- Bob Morley – Love Me
- Hunter Page-Lochard – The Newsreader
- Guy Pearce – The Clearing
AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama
- Alycia Debnam-Carey – The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart
- Marg Downey – The Newsreader
- Michelle Lim Davidson – The Newsreader
- Heather Mitchell – Love Me
- Leah Purcell – The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart
- Brooke Satchwell – Black Snow
FILM
AACTA Award for Best Casting in Film presented by Casting Networks
- Run Rabbit Run – Allison Meadows, Keziah Morgan
- Shayda – Anousha Zarkesh
- Sweet As – Jane Norris
- The New Boy – Anousha Zarkesh
- The Royal Hotel – Kirsty McGregor
AACTA Award for Best Cinematography in Film
- Godless: The Eastfield Exorcism – Carl Allison
- Shayda – Sherwin Akbarzadeh
- Sweet As – Katie Milwright
- Talk to Me – Aaron McLisky
- The New Boy – Warwick Thornton
AACTA Award for Best Costume Design in Film
- Blueback – Lien See Leong
- Carmen – Emily Seresin
- Seriously Red – Tim Chappel
- The New Boy – Heather Wallace
- The Rooster – Ellen Stanistreet
AACTA Award for Best Direction in Film
- Of An Age – Goran Stolevski
- Shayda – Noora Niasari
- Sweet As – Jub Clerc
- Talk to Me – Danny Philippou, Michael Philippou
- The New Boy – Warwick Thornton
- The Royal Hotel – Kitty Green
AACTA Award for Best Editing in Film presented by Spectrum Films
- Carmen – Dany Cooper
- Scarygirl – Michelle McGilvray, Matt Villa, Courtney Teixera
- Sweet As – Katie Flaxman
- Talk to Me – Geoff Lamb
- The New Boy – Nick Meyers
AACTA Award for Best Film
- Of An Age – Kristina Ceyton, Samantha Jennings – Causeway Films
- Shayda – Vincent Sheehan, Noora Niasari – Origma 45
- Sweet As – Liz Kearney – Arenamedia
- Talk to Me – Samantha Jennings, Kristina Ceyton – Causeway Films
- The New Boy – Kath Shelper, Andrew Upton, Cate Blanchett, Lorenzo de Maio – Dirty Films & Scarlett Pictures
- The Royal Hotel – Liz Watts, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning, Kath Shelper – See-Saw Films
AACTA Award for Best Indie Film
- A Savage Christmas – Madeleine Dyer, Ben McNeill, Daniel Mulvihill – Roaring Entertainment
- Limbo – Ivan Sen (Dir.), David Jowsey, Greer Simpkin, Rachel Higgins – Bunya Productions
- Monolith – Matt Vesely (Dir.), Bettina Hamilton – Black Cat White Rabbit Productions
- Streets of Colour – Ronnie S Riskalla (Dir.), Yolandi Franken – SkyCross Entertainment
- The Rooster – Mark Leonard Winter (Dir.), Geraldine Hakewill, MahVeen Shahraki – Don’t Crow!, Thousand Mile Productions and Clever Rabbit Productions
- The Survival of Kindness – Rolf de Heer (Dir.), Julie Byrne – Vertigo Productions and Triptych Pictures
AACTA Award for Best Lead Actor in Film
- Elias Anton – Of An Age
- Simon Baker – Limbo
- Thom Green – Of An Age
- Phoenix Raei – The Rooster
- Aswan Reid – The New Boy
- Osamah Sami – Shayda
AACTA Award for Best Lead Actress in Film
- Zar Amir Ebrahimi – Shayda
- Shantae Barnes-Cowan – Sweet As
- Cate Blanchett – The New Boy
- Julia Garner – The Royal Hotel
- Sarah Snook – Run Rabbit Run
- Sophie Wilde – Talk to Me
AACTA Award for Best Original Score in Film
- Blueback – Nigel Westlake
- Godless: The Eastfield Exorcism – Dmitri Golovko
- Suka – Me-Lee Hay
- Talk to Me – Cornel Wilczek
- The Big Dog – Sam Weiss
AACTA Award for Best Production Design in Film
- Carmen – Steven Jones-Evans
- Scarygirl – Nathan Jurevicius
- The New Boy – Amy Baker
- The Portable Door – Matthew Putland
- True Spirit – Michelle McGahey, Bill Booth, Gillian Butler
AACTA Award for Best Screenplay in Film
- Of An Age – Goran Stolevski
- Shayda – Noora Niasari
- Talk to Me – Danny Philippou, Bill Hinzman
- The New Boy – Warwick Thornton
- The Royal Hotel – Kitty Green, Oscar Redding
AACTA Award for Best Sound in Film
- Godless: The Eastfield Exorcism – Benni Knop
- Scarygirl – Stuart Morton, Cameron Grant
- Seriously Red – Sam Hayward, Angus Robertson, Guntis Sic, Danielle Wiessner
- Talk to Me – Emma Bortignon, Pete Smith, Nick Steele
- Three Chords and the Truth – Anthony Marsh
AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actor in Film
- Mojean Aria – Shayda
- Eric Bana – Blueback
- Wayne Blair – The New Boy
- Rob Collins – Limbo
- Zoe Terakes – Talk to Me
- Hugo Weaving – The Rooster
AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actress in Film
- Alex Jensen – Talk to Me
- Deborah Mailman – The New Boy
- Tasma Walton – Sweet As
- Mia Wasikowska – Blueback
- Ursula Yovich – The Royal Hotel
- Selina Zahednia – Shayda
SHORT FILM
- An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It – Lachlan Pendragon – Griffith Film School
- Ashes – Georgina Haig, Dean Francis, Daisy Betts-Miller, Charmaine Kuhn – Stewart Haig Productions
- Finding Addison – Francisca Braithwaite, Jess Milne, Nick Bolton – Blue Sparrow Entertainment
- Jia – Vee Shi, Nicholson Ren, Taysha McFarland – Niu Studios
- Mud Crab – David Robinson-Smith, Adam Daniel, Adam Finney – Australian Film Television and Radio School (AFTRS)
- Not Dark Yet – Bonnie Moir, Nicholas Denton, Michael Jones – Exit Films
DOCUMENTARY
AACTA Award for Best Cinematography in a Documentary
- Australia’s Wild Odyssey – Nick Robinson, Jack Riley, Ashley Gibb, Caspar Mazzotti
- Shackleton: The Greatest Story of Survival – Caspar Mazzotti, Cam Batten, Nick Robinson, Miles Rowland
- The Dark Emu Story – Simon Morris
- The Giants – Sherwin Akbarzadeh
- This Is Going To Be Big – Alex Serafini
AACTA Award for Best Documentary
- Ego: The Michael Gudinski Story – Paul Goldman (Dir.), Bethany Jones, Paige McGinley – Mushroom Studios
- Harley & Katya – Selina Miles (Dir.), Blayke Hoffman, Jo-anne McGowan, Aaliyah-Jade Bradbury – Stranger Than Fiction
- John Farnham: Finding The Voice – Poppy Stockell (Dir.), Mikael Borglund, Paul Clarke, Martin Fabinyi, Olivia Hoopmann – Beyond Oz in association with Blink TV Production
- The Dark Emu Story – Allan Clarke (Dir.), Darren Dale, Belinda Mravicic, Jacob Hickey – Blackfella Films
- The Giants – Laurence Billiet (Dir.), Rachael Antony (Dir.), Helen Panckhurst – General Strike and Matchbox Pictures
- The Last Daughter – Brenda Matthews (Dir.), Nathaniel Schmidt (Dir.), Simon Williams, Brendon Skinner – Gravity Films
- This Is Going To Be Big – Thomas Charles Hyland (Dir.), Jim Wright, Josie Mason-Campbell – Truce Films and Fremantle Media
- To Never Forget – Peter Hegedüs (Dir.), Jaclyn McLendon, Bobbi-Lea Dionysius – Soul Vision Films
AACTA Award for Best Editing in a Documentary
- Because We Have Each Other – Patrick McCabe
- Folau – Peter Crombie, Lawrie Silvestrin
- Harley & Katya – Simon Njoo, Pete Ward
- Queerstralia – Aleck Morton, Lydia Springhall
- The Australian Wars – Andrea Lang, Mark Atkin, Hilary Balmond
AACTA Award for Best Original Score in a Documentary
- John Farnham: Finding The Voice – David Hirschfelder
- Kindred – Caitlin Yeo
- Splice Here: A Projected Odyssey – Brett Aplin, Burkhard Dallwitz
- The Dark Emu Story – Caitlin Yeo, Damien Lane
- Under Cover – Mark D’Angelo
AACTA Award for Best Sound in a Documentary
- Ego: The Michael Gudinski Story – David Williams
- John Farnham: Finding The Voice – Wayne Pashley
- Kindred – Damien Lane, Andrew Belletty
- Memory Film – A Filmmaker’s Diary – Tristan Meredith
- The Dark Emu Story – Eren Sener, Andrew Wright, Will Carroll, Megan Howieson
ONLINE
AACTA Award for Best Online Drama or Comedy
- Appetite – Mohini Herse, Karen Radzyner – Fell Swoop Pictures and Photoplay Films
- Latecomers – Liam Heyen, Hannah Ngo, Angus Thompson, Emma Myers, Nina Oyama, Madeleine Gottlieb, Alistair Baldwin – Mad Ones Films & Lazy Susan Films
- Me & Her(pes) – Gemma Bird Matheson, Hannah Ngo, Kasia Vickery, Vic Zerbst – Chips & Gravy Films in association with Lazy Susan Films
- Monologue – Jim Wright, Elise Trenorden, Nicholas Clifford, Nina Oyama – Truce Films
- The Disposables – Karen Radzyner, Renny Wijeyamohan, Sonia Whiteman, Keir Wilkins – Photoplay Films and Dragonet Films
- The Future of Everything – Nicholas Colla, Mike Greaney, Nicolette Minster – LateNite
OTHER
AACTA Award for Best Hair and Makeup presented by HASK
- Last King of The Cross – Jennifer Lamphee
- Talk to Me – Rebecca Buratto, Paul Katte, Nick Nicolaou
- The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart – Lara Jade Birch, Georgia Lockhart-Adams
- The Portable Door – Jennifer Lamphee
- Wolf Like Me – Sheldon Wade, Adam Johansen, Damian Martin
AACTA Award for Best Visual Effects or Animation
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Jesse James Chisholm, Fiona Campbell Westgate, Jamie Macdougall, Rachel Copp, Paul Corbould – Rising Sun Pictures
- I Am Groot: Season 2 – Kirsten Lepore, Brad Winderbaum, Raphael de Almeida Pimentel, Adam Goins – Luma Pictures
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Andrew Whitehurst, Kathy Siegel, Alistair Williams, Julian Hutchens, Ian Cope – Rising Sun Pictures
- Scarygirl – Sophie Byrne, Tania Vincent, Ricard Cussó, Nathan Jurevicius – Highly Spirited
- Wolf Like Me – Jason Hawkins, Mark Millar, Martina Joison, Flavia Riley, Matthew Chance – Alt.vfx